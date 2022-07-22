ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates trade slugger to Mets for pitching help

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p152s_0gpcOJ7F00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates traded slugging designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach to the New York Mets on Friday night.

In exchange, the Bucs get RHP Colin Holderman.

Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid misconduct allegations

Holderman was drafted in 2016 and saw time in the big leagues for the first time this season, appearing in 15 games going 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17.2 innings.

In 75 games this season, Vogelbach has slugged 12 home runs with 34 RBIs for the Pirates.

The 29-year-old was signed as a free agent by Pittsburgh this past offseason.

In seven seasons in the big leagues, Vogelbach has 61 home runs and was an All-Star in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
New York State
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Home, PA
City
Queens, NY
The Spun

Phillies Release Statement On Controversial Pete Rose Decision

The Philadelphia Phillies have welcome Pete Rose back to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since he received a lifetime ban in 1989. Rose is scheduled to attend a celebration of the 1980 World Series champions held on Aug. 7. Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the Phillies issued a statement regarding Rose's participating in the ceremony.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKBN

Local mom charged after child found in swimming pool

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- A woman from Campbell turned herself in to police on Friday after an incident where her seven-year-old daughter was found in a neighbor’s small pool. Police said that this incident occurred just before 8 a.m. on July 11 in the front yard of a house on Chambers Street.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
WKBN

Report: Steelers cut ties with running back

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing running back Trey Edmunds. Edmunds has appeared in 21 games for Pittsburgh over the last four seasons, predominantly as a special teams player. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with New Orleans...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Bucs#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Pet boa constrictor strangles owner; police investigate

FOGELSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A man’s pet boa constrictor wrapped itself around his neck, sending him to a hospital, where he died several days later, authorities in Pennsylvania said. Elliot Senseman, 27, died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said. The...
FOGELSVILLE, PA
WKBN

19-year-old dies in alleged alcohol-involved crash

MINFORD, OH (WOWK) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Portsmouth Post and Ohio Investigative Unit are investigating a suspected alcohol-involved fatal crash that happened on Sunday around 3:45 a.m. According to OSHP, the crash was on Blue Run Road near Isaac Rickey Road in Madison Township, Ohio. 19-year-old Joshua...
MINFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
WWE
MLB Teams
New York Mets
WKBN

Boardman woman accused of hitting man with lamp

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Boardman woman was arrested early Sunday morning after officers found a man covered in blood. Officers were called to the 7500 block of Hitchcock Road around 12:30 a.m. for a 911 hangup. When dispatchers called back, 44-year-old Rachel Peters told them that she did not call 911 but that she and a man in the house were having a “bad night.”
BOARDMAN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy