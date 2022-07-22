Pirates trade slugger to Mets for pitching help

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates traded slugging designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach to the New York Mets on Friday night.

In exchange, the Bucs get RHP Colin Holderman.

Holderman was drafted in 2016 and saw time in the big leagues for the first time this season, appearing in 15 games going 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17.2 innings.

In 75 games this season, Vogelbach has slugged 12 home runs with 34 RBIs for the Pirates.

The 29-year-old was signed as a free agent by Pittsburgh this past offseason.

In seven seasons in the big leagues, Vogelbach has 61 home runs and was an All-Star in 2019.

