Detroit, MI

Lions sign free agent DT Isaiah Buggs

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
There will be another defensive tackle in the Detroit Lions training camp mix. The Lions announced they have signed free agent Isaiah Buggs to a contract.

Terms of the deal with Buggs are undisclosed. Buggs, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL draft. He played in 29 games in three seasons in Pittsburgh, logging 31 total tackles. Buggs played collegiately at Alabama and also had a brief stint earlier this offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Lions also made John Penisini’s retirement official by placing him on the reserve/retired list. Penisini himself announced his retirement in June.

