Charleston leaders forming city-specific hazard mitigation plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston will soon have a new plan in place in case disaster strikes.

City leaders are in the process of composing a new hazard mitigation plan. The city’s current plan is branched in with Charleston County and the state. Upon completion, officials said the new plan will address the specific needs of the city.

“We have seven million tourists that come here, we have industrial sites, we have very high flood risk in certain places, we have vulnerable communities. There’s just a good reason for us to have our own hazard mitigation plan. Not solely rely upon the county’s efforts,” said Dale Morris, the city’s Chief Resilience Officer.

According to Morris, Charleston was recently awarded a grant to hire a consultant who will help draft the plan.

Morris said having the plans and procedures all in one place will allow officials to be better prepared for potential issues that may arise throughout the area.

“These hazards will never be reduced to zero but we’re making investments,” said Morris.

Following the development of the hazard mitigation plan, officials will create a continuity of operations plan, an emergency operations plan, and a recovery plan.

Morris said they hope to have the plan finalized by early 2023.

