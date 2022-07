From an Ohio State perspective, the 2021 college football season is one fans would mostly like to forget. For Michigan, it's a season that will long be remembered. The Wolverines had one of their best years in recent memory, going 12-2 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play. For the first time since 2011, the Maize and Blue beat the rival Buckeyes, earning a 42-27 win at Michigan Stadium to end the regular season. This win secured Michigan's place in the program's first Big Ten Championship Game and the Wolverines won their first Big Ten title since 2004. That title sent the Maize and Blue to their first College Football Playoff.

