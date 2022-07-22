Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-26 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 1130 PM MST At 1027 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Casa Grande, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Casa Grande, Coolidge, Arizola, Randolph, Blackwater, Stanfield and Sacaton. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 182 and 196. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 162 and 173. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 129 and 130, and between mile markers 137 and 150. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO