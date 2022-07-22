Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 08:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-24 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona including the following counties, Maricopa and Pinal. * WHEN...Until 945 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 721 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Olberg, Bapchule, Estrella Sailport, San Tan Valley, Ak-Chin Village, Stanfield, Santan and Sacaton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0