Pima County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-22 16:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to...

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-26 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 1130 PM MST At 1027 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Casa Grande, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Casa Grande, Coolidge, Arizola, Randolph, Blackwater, Stanfield and Sacaton. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 182 and 196. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 162 and 173. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 129 and 130, and between mile markers 137 and 150. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 08:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-24 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona including the following counties, Maricopa and Pinal. * WHEN...Until 945 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 721 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Olberg, Bapchule, Estrella Sailport, San Tan Valley, Ak-Chin Village, Stanfield, Santan and Sacaton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

