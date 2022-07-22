Kennel space shortages reported ahead of holidays

More than half a kilogram (1.1lb) of fur "caked in urine and faeces" has been removed from a rescue dog found in Derby. The RSPCA said it was not clear what breed Moses was until the hardened shell had been shaved off. The Shih Tzu was removed from a house...
A woman who was on a train in which some passengers forced open doors and walked on the tracks said it had been an "unbelievably hot and frightening" situation. Gardaí (Irish police) and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside Bray on Sunday afternoon. Irish Rail has apologised...
UK experts believe they have identified the cause of the recent spate of mysterious liver problems affecting young children around the world. Investigations suggest two common viruses made a comeback after pandemic lockdowns ended - and triggered the rare but very serious hepatitis cases. More than 1,000 children - many...
Fundraising has started for the family of a man who drowned during the UK heatwave. Robbie-Jay Sims, 20, from Swindon, was swimming with friends in a lake at Cotswold Water Park on 18 July when he encountered difficulties in the water. His family and friends released balloons at the site...
Two mischievous kittens had to be rescued by the fire service after getting stuck behind a toilet. Flo and River, both 19 weeks old, took themselves off on a little adventure on Sunday evening and ended up getting stuck behind the toilet fitting in Witham, in Essex. The kittens had...
Comments / 0