Marvel Zombies Animated Series Set To Include Captain Marvel And Shang-Chi Among Other MCU Favorites

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If you followed the first season of What If…? last summer, you’ll likely remember one great highlight of the animated series – there was a story set in a universe where a zombie apocalypse infects the Avengers. Following that episode, Marvel announced they’d be exploring this idea further on Disney+ with the series Marvel Zombies. At Friday’s San Diego Comic-Con panel about all things Marvel Animation, attendees got a closer look at this upcoming show, and there are a ton of MCU favorites coming to the show.

When CinemaBlend was in attendance at the first-ever SDCC Marvel Animation panel, the creators of the series announced the following Avengers will appear in Marvel Zombies in zombie form: cut-in-half Captain America, Abomination, Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Okoye, and Ikaris from Eternals. Fighting these zombies will be Black Widow’s Yelena Belova and Red Guardian, Shang-Chi, Awkwafina’s Katy and Death Dealer (both also from Shang-Chi), Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop, WandaVision’s Jimmy Woo and the MCU's latest hero, Ms. Marvel.

In the zombies episode from What If…?, the animated series teamed up Spider-Man, Wasp, Okoye, Hulk, Vision among other heroes in the alternate universe’s zombie apocalypse, which infected all kinds of enhanced characters. We had an elevation of zombie genre past the typical zombie, because these were super-powered zombies! Marvel Zombies is based on a comic series started in 2005 by The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman.

Zombie Ikaris in particular looks like he’ll be a problem for these MCU characters to take on given he apparently cannot become a full zombie, per the creators. Ikaris debuted in the MCU this past November in Eternals, where the Superman-like being became the main villain of the movie. Additionally, the panelists shared a team of Widows and biker gang of Skrulls would be in Marvel Zombies as well.

During the panel, it was also announced that Marvel Zombies would be the first Disney+ Marvel series to be rated TV-MA for all the extra blood and gore it will include. The series will premiere in 2024, alongside another upcoming Marvel series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which was also talked about during the panel, with word that Charlie Cox will reprise Daredevil for the series following his tenure in live-action in Netflix’s Daredevil (now on Disney+ (opens in new tab)) and more recently made a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel Zombies is even more exciting now that we know so many MCU favorites, especially those introduced more recently in Marvel's Phase 4, will be fighting zombies in the series as we also follow their live-action arcs in Marvel movies thus far and coming in the future. It wasn’t specified how much of these characters will be voiced by their live-action actors, but the series is in early development. As we learn more about upcoming Marvel projects we’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend.