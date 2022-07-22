ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Marvel Zombies Animated Series Set To Include Captain Marvel And Shang-Chi Among Other MCU Favorites

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38kqEb_0gpcLjye00
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If you followed the first season of What If…? last summer, you’ll likely remember one great highlight of the animated series – there was a story set in a universe where a zombie apocalypse infects the Avengers. Following that episode, Marvel announced they’d be exploring this idea further on Disney+ with the series Marvel Zombies. At Friday’s San Diego Comic-Con panel about all things Marvel Animation, attendees got a closer look at this upcoming show, and there are a ton of MCU favorites coming to the show.

When CinemaBlend was in attendance at the first-ever SDCC Marvel Animation panel, the creators of the series announced the following Avengers will appear in Marvel Zombies in zombie form: cut-in-half Captain America, Abomination, Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Okoye, and Ikaris from Eternals. Fighting these zombies will be Black Widow’s Yelena Belova and Red Guardian, Shang-Chi, Awkwafina’s Katy and Death Dealer (both also from Shang-Chi), Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop, WandaVision’s Jimmy Woo and the MCU's latest hero, Ms. Marvel.

In the zombies episode from What If…?, the animated series teamed up Spider-Man, Wasp, Okoye, Hulk, Vision among other heroes in the alternate universe’s zombie apocalypse, which infected all kinds of enhanced characters. We had an elevation of zombie genre past the typical zombie, because these were super-powered zombies! Marvel Zombies is based on a comic series started in 2005 by The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman.

Zombie Ikaris in particular looks like he’ll be a problem for these MCU characters to take on given he apparently cannot become a full zombie, per the creators. Ikaris debuted in the MCU this past November in Eternals, where the Superman-like being became the main villain of the movie. Additionally, the panelists shared a team of Widows and biker gang of Skrulls would be in Marvel Zombies as well.

During the panel, it was also announced that Marvel Zombies would be the first Disney+ Marvel series to be rated TV-MA for all the extra blood and gore it will include. The series will premiere in 2024, alongside another upcoming Marvel series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which was also talked about during the panel, with word that Charlie Cox will reprise Daredevil for the series following his tenure in live-action in Netflix’s Daredevil (now on Disney+ (opens in new tab)) and more recently made a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel Zombies is even more exciting now that we know so many MCU favorites, especially those introduced more recently in Marvel's Phase 4, will be fighting zombies in the series as we also follow their live-action arcs in Marvel movies thus far and coming in the future. It wasn’t specified how much of these characters will be voiced by their live-action actors, but the series is in early development. As we learn more about upcoming Marvel projects we’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend.

Comments / 1

Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer: Shuri, Nakia & More Mourn The Loss Of T’Challa

The hype for Black Panther 2 just went into overdrive. Marvel released the trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nominated Black Panther on July 23 during Marvel’s Comic-Con panel. The movie, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features the returns of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Letitia Wright as Shuri, who all face a new world in the aftermath of T’Challa’s death.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Shows Up In Costume, Rumbling Hall H With Exclusive Footage Featuring Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller – Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson, going back to his WWE days, always know how to make an entrance, and Saturday morning was no exception as the action star, fully clad as DC superhero Black Adam, was elevated into Comic-Con’s Hall H as the speakers shook the room to its core. Adorn around attendees’ necks were Black Adam lightning lights which flicked on when he arrived. “Hall H, you have been warned. The DC universe will never be the same again,” boomed Johnson. #BlackAdam Entrance! #SDCC pic.twitter.com/wsdH7lgoQ1 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2022 Said director Jaume Collet-Serra, “I’ve seen the movie...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Robert Kirkman
Cinemablend

Lupita Nyong’o Ate Ants Voluntarily And Her Black Panther 2 Co-Star Could Not Stop With The Puns

When you're part of Hollywood’s A-list, you get invited to soiree after soiree, where you mingle with Hollywood executives, directors, and other major stars. Of course, Lupita Nyong’o knows that all too well. And recently, she went to a party in Los Angeles where she was offered some dishes topped with insects. While other stars might’ve turned down the delicacy, Nyong’o had not problem voluntarily eating one offering that featured ants. And after the Oscar winner did so, her Black Panther 2 co-star, Winston Duke, couldn’t stop with the puns.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Trailer Reveals Godly Duo Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu Breaking Bad

Right on the heels of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment are giving a look at their cinematic version of the realm of the gods. On Sunday, the studio debuted the first trailer for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” during its San Diego Comic-Con program inside the prestigious Hall H exhibition room. While DC Comics fans got a teaser of the film at FanDome last year, this year viewers actually got to see the film’s two antagonists, Hespera and Calypso in action.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Marvel’s Official Phase 5 Lineup Has Been Revealed, Including Blade, Captain America 4, And Disney+'s Daredevil

Well, the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con panel is now in full swing, and the announcements are already pouring out. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige kicked things off by thanking fans for their patience, before jumping right into things! While Phase Four is still going, the studio head has already gone ahead and dropped the details on what’s to come during Phase Five, and there’s a major slate on the docket, which includes Blade and the newly named and confirmed Captain America 4 and Daredevil TV series.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Mcu Favorites#Sdcc Marvel Animation#Wasp#Black Widow#Red Guardian#Death Dealer#Shang Chi Rrb#Wandavision#Hulk
ComicBook

Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga Announced

Marvel Legendary will continue its expansion into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last week, Upper Deck Entertainment announced that it would publish Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga, a new Marvel Legendary expansion featuring characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new set continues a sub-line that started with a "Marvel Studios: Phase 1" box and was continued earlier this year with a new Guardians of the Galaxy mini-expansion. Assumably, this will be a big box expansion, which would be the first large expansion for Marvel Legendary in over four years. No other details were announced about the game, but you can see the initial announcement down below:
VIDEO GAMES
Cinemablend

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Shows Off The MCU’s Namor The Sub-Mariner

The upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, because although it will be the first time this corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been highlighted in four years, it will be without lead protagonist T’Challa given that Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020. So even by Marvel production standards, there’s a lot of mystery surrounding Wakanda Forever, including who will inherit the Black Panther mantle. Thankfully, this cinematic picture has become a little clearer thanks to the trailer that premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, and that includes official confirmation that Namor the Sub-Mariner is coming to the MCU.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Marvel Announced Years Of Upcoming Movies, But One Major Movie Is Missing

Marvel Studios delivered an embarrassment of riches in terms of upcoming movies and television shows when it gathered before its fans on Saturday evening in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. The future became clearer with regards to the stories we can expect in Marvel’s Phase 5. We also know a little bit about Marvel’s Phase 6, including the titles of the next two Avengers movies. Heads were spinning with the new details that it was only once the dust settled that we realized Deadpool had been left out of the fun. What gives?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Polygon

Marvel announces a Fantastic Four movie release date

Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe was built on the shoulders of Tony Stark, Marvel Comics was shaped around the company’s First Family: The Fantastic Four. For comics fans, the cinematic omission of Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm are one of the last things keeping the MCU from feeling truly like Marvel Comics, which means Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Fantastic Four film has a lot on its shoulders.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Stephen King Is Pumped For Manifest's Uncancellation, But Has One Request

In the midst of 2022 cancellations, one show that got cancelled last year that is preparing to make a big comeback is Manifest. After the plane-oriented drama was saved at Netflix following NBC’s axing, fans have been more than ready for the show to come back, including superfan Stephen King. The legendary author has been known to show his love for the series on social media, but now he has one request while we're learning new details about the fourth and final Manifest season.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

New 'Black Adam' Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson Facing the Justice Society

As San Diego Comic-Con 2022 continues to roll on, several new pieces of news and trailers have premiered at the event. The latest one to drop is for the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, with this brand-new trailer, showing Dwayne Johnson wielding the powers of the Gods as he steps into the role of Shazam's violent nemesis.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain America: New World Order Officially Announced by Marvel Studios

Captain America: New World Order has finally been revealed to the world. San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was poised to be full of surprises, and there were suspicions that Sam Wilson's Captain America would be getting some of the spotlight. Kevin Feige strolled into Hall H to deliver some other massive news about the Marvel Cinematic universe. But, there are big things in store for Anthony Mackie's star spangled hero. Captain America 4 had been reported on for months now. A director was revealed just recently. Julius Onah is set to helm the MCU adventure with Sam Wilson. He's best known for The Cloverfield Paradox. Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson are both tasked with writing the film. Both of them were on-hand for Wilson's last appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Says Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock are Best Friends

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to be one of Marvel's most action-packed shows yet, featuring the debut of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and plenty of others within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some speculation as to which characters set to appear has popped up here and there, but the final trailer for the Disney+ show released at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend confirms Charlie Cox's Daredevil will have a role in the series in some shape, way, or form. According to Maslany, Walters and Matt Murdock are the best of pals.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer Unveiled At Comic-Con After Keanu Reeves Surprise Hall H Appearance — Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. In what didn’t come as a shocker today at San Diego Comic-Con: Keanu Reeves crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel where his John Wick: Chapter 4 Chad Stahelski director was a panelist. And they showed the first trailer from the Lionsgate movie which doesn’t hit theaters until March 24, 2023. The pic’s title? Simply John Wick.  “Sorry to crash the party, they threw me out here,” said Reeves. Stahelski and Reeves said the fourthquel takes place in five locales: Japan, America, Paris, Berlin and Jordan. Trailer opens with Reeves’ John Wick punching a roped pole. There’s a voiceover asking John,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
132K+
Followers
35K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy