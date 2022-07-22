Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Moves to PUP, 1 of 4 Not Ready for Camp

The Los Angeles Rams will open up their training camp practices this weekend without a quartet of players, including one star.

The team announced on Friday that cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Travin Howard, Quentin Lake and Kyren Williams are moving to the PUP (physically unable to perform) list to open camp.

Players can come off the PUP list at any point, and coach Sean McVay said Ramsey - who underwent surgery on his shoulder after playing last season with two AC joint sprains - is “feeling good” as he rehabs. Williams (foot) and Howard (groin) will also need time to heel.

Far and away, the only shutdown cornerback of the last five years to routinely rank among experts’ top-five cornerbacks in the league at any given time is Rams star cornerback Ramsey.

Ramsey was a first-team All-Pro last season and once again proved to be, in the minds of most, the best cornerback in the NFL - and he did it last year as part of the foundation of a Super Bowl championship team.

Yet, for what it’s worth - maybe not much - his rating in Madden somehow went down.

EA Sports released ratings for every cornerback in “Madden NFL 23” and though Ramsey was by far the best at his position, he wasn’t given a 99 overall rating – which is the rating he had last year.

The Rams star is the game's top-rated corner for a second straight year.

Ramsey, though, is a 98 overall in the game, just like his teammate Cooper Kupp. … and when it comes to actual football, news about his rehab is critical. We’ll keep you posted.