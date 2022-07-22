Union County man found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Williamsport, Pa. — The trial for a man accused of having a substantial amount of methamphetamine delivered from California to a home in Union County came to a conclusion this week in federal court.

James King was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, but not guilty on one count of possession with intent to distribute the drug by a jury of 12 people in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

King has maintained his innocence throughout the trial, despite a partner in the crime taking a plea deal.

King and Christopher Brown are accused of having methamphetamine delivered through UPS from California to Mifflinburg. The pair then arranged to have the package picked up, where it would be broken down and distributed throughout Union and the surrounding counties, according to the indictment.

Brown and King conspired to have meth delivered between Aug. 7 and Sept. 24 of 2019, the indictment said. State Police intercepted the package before it reached the mobile home trailer near the 600 block of Pine Cone Drive East.

Authorities said the owner of the property, who Brown was living with at the time, reported the delivery to police, prompting officers to intercept the package. The methamphetamine was removed from the box and replaced with rock salt authorities said they were unable to recover from the residence after the pair was take into custody.

Brown agreed to a plea that would include a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The guilty plea, despite helping the government in the case against King, could carry a maximum sentence of 40 years incarceration with a fine of up to $5 million and a term of supervised release for life. Any remaining charges against Brown were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

A mandatory minimum for Brown's conviction would see him incarcerated for a period of five years with a term of supervised release. Court records show no sentencing date has been scheduled for King, who will have time to appeal the conviction and meet a probation officer if necessary.

