ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Cheapest European summer holiday destinations revealed

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6enN_0gpcLK6b00

British holidaymakers jetting off for the school summer break are likely to find the best prices in Bulgaria and Turkey.

Sunny Beach, Bulgaria and Marmaris, Turkey are the joint-cheapest of 16 popular European resorts, according to Post Office Travel Money’s annual Family Holiday Report.

The report’s Beach Barometer, produced with travel company Tui, estimated a cost of around £86 for 12 common holiday expenses including a family meal, drinks, sun cream, insect repellent and beach items ranging from buckets and spades to lilos, ice-creams, and pedalo rides at the two destinations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVp7J_0gpcLK6b00
Destinations in Bulgaria and Turkey have been revealed as the cheapest in Europe (PA/ Nick Ansell) (PA Archive)

The report suggests local prices have doubled in Marmaris compared with summer 2019 but the collapse of the Turkish lira since then has helped to reduce the impact.

However, Britons can expect to pay almost 11% more than three years ago in Maramaris, compared with 8% at Sunny Beach.

Despite the rises, costs at the two destinations were over 20% lower than in the cheapest Eurozone resort, Portugal’s Algarve, which came in at £108 for the 12 items.

Funchal, Madeira was next cheapest at £125, followed by the Costa Del Sol, Spain at £127 and Corfu, Greece at £133.

The most expensive was Ibiza, with a cost of roughly £186 on the barometer, followed by Puglia, Italy at around £185.

However, prices have fallen in both Ibiza and Puglia since 2019, by 4.9% and 5.2% respectively.

The biggest price increase was seen in Crete with a 37.7% rise in prices, now costing around around £161.

The report shows prices have risen in three quarters of the 16 European destinations included as a result of higher resort charges for meals and drinks and sterling’s fall in value.

The average rise across those which saw increases was 13.3%.

Prices can vary dramatically between resorts in the same country

British tourists are suffering a recent tumble in the value of the pound, currently trading at 1.17 euros after reaching a 2022 high of 1.21 euros in April.

Nick Boden, Head of Post Office Travel Money, which accounts for one-in-four UK foreign exchange transactions, said: “Sterling’s recent fall against European currencies and ongoing uncertainty about how it will perform in the coming weeks means that keeping a tight rein on resort spending will be crucial for families this summer to avoid busting the holiday budget.

“We found big price variations in the 16 destinations surveyed, particularly across 13 Eurozone resorts. This makes it doubly important for holidaymakers to do their homework and budget carefully to cover costs in the holiday resort they are visiting. We also found that prices can vary dramatically between resorts in the same country. In Greece, for example, barometer costs were 17% lower in Corfu than in Crete.”

The report also revealed that almost three-in-five (59%) families are planning trips abroad this year but over three-quarters (76%) of them bust their budget by almost 38% on their last holiday, spending £243 extra on the average budget of £644 they had set.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to 12-year-old Archie

Doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage three months ago, appeal judges have ruled. Three judges delivered a ruling on Monday at a Court of Appeal hearing in London about what moves were in...
KIDS
newschain

Parents and six-year-old girl shot dead in tent at US park

A nine-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and six-year-old sister has survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42, his 42-year-old wife Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
newschain

Two killed and five injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted on Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held. The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3.50pm at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighbourhood. At the time,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Summer Holiday#Travel Company#British#Marmaris#European#Turkish#Britons#Algarve#Funchal#The Costa Del Sol#Corfu#Ibiza
newschain

Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California

A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park, that has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, could not be contained on Sunday. About 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that included steep terrain and spiking temperatures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Truss and Sunak trade blows on immigration and China ahead of TV debate

The two Tory leadership hopefuls have been engaged in bitter clashes over immigration, China and tax cuts ahead of a crunch TV debate on Monday evening. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will enter the first head-to-head TV debate on the BBC on Monday after a weekend that saw both camps trade increasingly personal attacks.
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

Motion at Anglican summit to oppose same-sex marriage set to be revised

Major changes will be made to a document which was set to ask worldwide Anglican bishops to oppose same-sex marriage at a key conference, it is believed. A spokesman for this week’s Lambeth Conference, which is held once every decade, said there will be a revised text of a draft “call” about marriage which had sparked outrage.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
newschain

Erling Haaland arrival means champions Manchester City look even more formidable

Manchester City will start next season in the familiar role of title favourites after refusing to rest on their laurels once again. A year ago they responded to winning the Premier League by splashing out a British record £100million on Jack Grealish and this time they appear to have done even better business by signing Erling Haaland.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

High-strength cannabis use increases risk of psychosis, analysis finds

People who regularly use high-strength cannabis are at greater risk of addiction and psychosis, according to new analysis. A review of 20 studies involving almost 120,000 people found people that use cannabis products high in tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are more likely to develop conditions such as schizophrenia. THC is the main...
MENTAL HEALTH
newschain

Trial of US basketball star Brittney Griner considers medicinal use of cannabis

The drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian court has focused on testimony that cannabis, while illegal in Russia, is regarded in other countries as having legitimate medicinal use. Griner has acknowledged that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested in...
NBA
newschain

US politician who voted no to gay marriage attends son’s same-sex wedding

A Pennsylvania representative attended the same-sex wedding of his son three days after voting against legislation to protect the recognition of same-sex marriages. Glenn Thompson, a Republican who represents a large swath of conservative northern Pennsylvania, voted against the bill brought by Democrats to the floor of the US House.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newschain

Buzz Aldrin flight-to-moon jacket sells at auction for 2.8 million dollars

Buzz Aldrin’s jacket, worn on his historic first mission to the moon’s surface in 1969, has been auctioned off to a bidder for nearly 2.8 million dollars (£2.3 million). The 2,772,500 dollars paid for the Apollo 11 Inflight Coverall Jacket is the highest for any American space-flown artefact sold at auction, according to Sotheby’s, which handled the sale.
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

Aronofsky and Inarritu movies set for Venice Film Festival

Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths will have their world premieres in competition at the Venice International Film Festival this autumn. The Marilyn Monroe drama Blonde and Luca Guadigino’s Bones And All, with Timothee Chalamet, will also have...
MOVIES
newschain

Bernard Gallacher fears Greg Norman is not the man for compromise with LIV Golf

Former captain Bernard Gallacher believes LIV Golf is undermining the Ryder Cup and fears the organisation’s “confrontational” CEO Greg Norman is not the man to broker any potential compromise with the established tours. Players who have resigned from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf will not...
GOLF
newschain

Ilkay Gundogan’s title-winning brace fuelled by anger of substitute role

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed his dramatic two-goal title-winning display against Aston Villa last season was fuelled by the anger of starting on the bench. The German midfielder struck twice in five minutes, either side of a Rodri effort, as Manchester City sensationally recovered from 2-0 down to beat Villa 3-2 and secure the Premier League crown on the final day.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy