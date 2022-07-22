ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine County, IA

Muscatine County Fair hosts poultry show after Avian Flu restrictions are lifted

 4 days ago
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Iowa's Department of Agriculture has lifted the last quarantine restriction on infected poultry sites. This comes after the latest avian flu outbreak -- which started back in March. But, Iowa's bird death toll is drastically lower than during the last outbreak. In 2015, Iowa...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#County Fairs#Birds#Muscatine County Fair
