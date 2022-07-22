ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP hosts White House Latino Economic summit

By Brie Jackson
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJdQ7_0gpcKvML00

EL PASO, Tx ( KTSM ) – Friday Morning, the City of El Paso participated in the White House initiative Latino Economic Summit, held at UTEP.

This year’s summit highlighted the Biden-Harris administrations commitment to advance equity and economic empowerment and connect the El Paso community with federal leaders.

“Thanks to the American rescue plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law and other federal initiatives that we want to make sure the Latino community is aware of, were talking about the impact of that they are being able to participate and benefit from,” said Melody Gonzalez, Executive Director White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.

Many attended and spoke including the Biden-Harris administration senior officials and UTEP President Heather Wilson.

Participants included U.S. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar; federal agencies including: the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Small Business Administration and National Science Foundation; and local leaders

This was the fourth Latino economic summit held in partnership with the Aspen Institute.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

EPPD: 22-year-old man rebooked and charged with murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was already incarcerated, has been rebooked with murdering a man in east El Paso last month. According to authorities, officers rebooked 22-year-old Brandon Snell this past Friday. On June 23, 2022, Raul Gerardo Zamora was found dead al his home in...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD arrested man responsible of fatal hit-and-run

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Special Traffic Investigations Unit (STI) identified and arrested the driver involved in a traffic fatality from June 18th, 2022. On Monday, July 25th, STI’s investigation and an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers led to this arrest on Monday July 25, 2022. The...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
The Independent

Gov Greg Abbott did not attend any funerals for Uvalde school massacre victims, schedule shows

Texas Governor Greg Abbott did not attend any funerals for the Uvalde school shooting victims and has not visited the town for more than five weeks, according to his schedule.Mr Abbott last went to Uvalde for a community worship event on 5 June, 12 days after the 24 May shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to his schedule, obtained through a public records request by ABC25.The last of the 21 funerals held for victims of the Uvalde school shooting was on 16 June when 11-year-old Layla Salazar was laid to rest.There is no mention of Mr Abbott attending any...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Heather Wilson
Person
Veronica Escobar
KTSM

Killeen man charged in 2021 slaying of El Paso teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say they’ve captured the man responsible for the 2021 murder of a 16-year-old boy in Far East El Paso. Jalen Jamal Jennings, 19, is charged with Murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on December 21, 2021. Jennings was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in his hometown of Killeen, Texas, and extradited to El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested after spitting at EPCSO deputy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is behind bars after deputies responded to a domestic verbal dispute in Fabens, that turned into a confrontation with law enforcement. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials say theiy got the call shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday, July 25, as deputies from the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station were sent to the 300 block of Northwest ‘I’ Avenue in Fabens.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#Border Trade#Infrastructure#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Latino Economic Summit#Biden Harris#American#Hispanics#The Aspen Institute#The Apple App Store#Sequoia
KTSM

Juarez woman struck in central El Paso, died from injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman succumbed to her injures after she was hit by a vehicle late night on Friday July 22, 2022. The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit investigated a crash and revealed the Toyota Tacoma, driven by Larry Olsen, was traveling eastbound on Fort Boulevard and was stopped […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigates collision and shots fired in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The gang unit is investigating a shooting on a residential area in west side El Paso. El Paso Police Department responded to a call on the shots fired at the intersection of Confetti and Cabaret. Our photographer reported seeing two black sedan cars collided and extensive damage to the front […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WashingtonExaminer

Texas AG blocks staff lawyers from speaking at state bar events: Report

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is ratcheting up his quarrel with the State Bar of Texas, reportedly barring his staffers from speaking at events by the group. His office also will not reimburse staff attorneys for expenses associated with participating in events sponsored by the state bar, according to emails acquired by the Texas Tribune. Paxton has been feuding with the state bar over his lawsuit over the 2020 election results.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

$80K donated anonymously to El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation announced an $80,000 anonymous donation for interactive technology as well a gift to the general hospital endowment. Play helps children heal faster and through the generosity of this new donation, children throughout the hospital will be able to engage with video game systems and interactive […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man arrested in connection to arson incident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A joint investigation between the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office and the El Paso Police Department led to the arrest of 21- year-old Alfredo Poblano on July 20,2022 in connection to a structure fire located on the 1600 Block of George Dieter. Fire...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Apparent murder-suicide in Northeast shocks neighbors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded to a domestic disturbance call early Tuesday morning to find a couple dead in their home after shots were fired. EPPD responded to the call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning off Red Man Drive in Northeast El Paso. “The call of that domestic disturbance advised that […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy