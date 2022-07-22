ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: GoFundMe Page Established for Crew Member Shot Dead on Set

Earlier this week Law & Order: Organized Crime made national headlines. However, sadly, it was not for any updates regarding the show’s upcoming third season. Earlier this week, 31-year-old crew member Johnny Pizzaro was shot while sitting in his vehicle nearby one of Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s sets. Now, several...

