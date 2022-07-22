ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 new Isotopes concession items announced

By KRQE Staff
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes have announced their newest mouth-watering concession items.

The items include the “Atomic Chicken and Waffle Sandwich,” the “Better Than Ever Orbit Dog,” “Green Chile Cheese Fries,” and for those with a sweet tooth, the “Cracker Jack Sundae.” All of the items will make their debut at Friday’s game.

The mastermind behind the newest additions? None other than executive chef Jim Griego, who was truly inspired by his love of the ballpark. “My favorite one is really this BTE orbit dog. The BTE orbit dog is one of those dogs that you look at and you think to yourself, wow, do you think that would be really good. It is actually, outstanding.” said Griego.

This is big news for Isotope fans, and these new creations are sure to be a homerun at many baseball games to come.

