Bronx, NY

Many Bronx families without power

pix11.com
 4 days ago

The blackout started around midnight, and lasted well into the afternoon. NYC Correction officer charged with murdering teen. New period...

pix11.com

foodieflashpacker.com

7 Best East Tremont Restaurants | Where to Eat in Bronx’s East Tremont Neighborhood

The East Tremont section of the Bronx is a neighborhood in the south-central portion of the borough, just north of Crotona Park. This neighborhood is sometimes confused with the South Bronx – but the two are not related and are quite different. East Tremont’s borders include Southern Boulevard (north), Third Avenue (east), and Interstate 95 (south).
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYC fare beaters bleeding the MTA, data shows

NEW YORK (PIX11) —-As New York City transit crimes continue to climb, fare evasion is costing the city some serious cash, officials said.   In just the first three months of this year, the MTA has lost $62 million in revenue from turnstile jumpers and an additional $57 million from passengers taking free bus rides, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 7 people shot within 1 hour across New York City

NEW YORK - The NYPD says seven people were shot across the city within the span of an hour. Two of the victims were attending a vigil in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Police said a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 32-year-old was shot in the leg around 11 p.m. on Clinton Street. The men said they heard gunfire and then realized they had been shot. Both are listed in stable condition at Methodist Hospital. Police said five other people were hurt in shootings across Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. Anyone with information about the violence is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New Yorker Attacked, Robbed by Gang of Six in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A gang of six individuals assaulted and robbed a male victim in the Bronx last week and now the New York City Police Department has released surveillance video of the suspects. The police said that on July 18th, the six individuals displayed a knife, punched the victim and removed his belongings. The incident happened near 3200 Perry Avenue in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYC shootings: At least 1 dead, 5 hurt in Bronx, Brooklyn attacks

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the victims of the basketball court shooting were a 16-year-old boy and a second male of an unspecified age. But authorities later said that the second victim in addition to the teenage boy was a 12-year-old girl. This story has been updated to reflect that. More information on that […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

12-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy shot in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A 12-year-old girl was shot in the arm and a 15-year-old boy was hit in the chin in a shooting late Monday evening in the Bronx. The NYPD says it happened about 11:30 p.m. on Rev. James A. Polite Ave. in the Longwood section. The children were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Hip-Hop Preacher Robbed While Preaching During Sunday Service Livestream

Flashy New York preacher, recently linked to multiple A-list rappers and Mayor Eric Adams, was the victim of a robbery during his Sunday sermon in his East Flatbush church, Leaders of Tomorrow (Brooklyn campus) on July 24. The preacher asked, “How many of you have lost your faith because […] Click here to view original web page at allhiphop.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Kingsbridge Heights: Identity Sought of Unconscious Male Found on Bronx Street

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the unidentified male seen in the accompanying photo who was discovered unconscious on a Kingsbridge Heights street. On Friday, July 22, at 6.33 a.m., in the vicinity of University Avenue and Reservoir Avenue, the person was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in the middle of the street with no apparent injuries.
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

Man slashed by attacker in ski mask in Chinatown

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man was slashed in Chinatown early Tuesday by an attacker wearing a ski mask, police said. The victim was slashed on White Street, between Broadway and Lafayette Streets, around 1 a.m. The patient was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The NYPD...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Soccer player bashed with bottle, stabbed to death with broken glass defending friend in Manhattan park fight

A 29-year-old man defending a friend who got into a fight in a Manhattan park was bashed over the head with a bottle — and then stabbed to death with the broken glass, police said Monday. Ricardo Sanchez was playing soccer in Fort Washington Park in Washington Heights when he saw a friend of his caught up in a confrontation with a group of men nearby and ran over to help about 3:50 p.m. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
offMetro.com

Delicious Restaurants in Brooklyn You Should Try

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

‘Chaos in the transit system’: Teens accused of attacking cops after stop for alleged fare beating in Manhattan subway station

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Wild video shows a fight between teens and police after alleged fare beating at a Manhattan station on Saturday.  Police spotted the 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station on Saturday, police said. The boy allegedly jumped a turnstile while the girl allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Rules surrounding rent increases in NYC

If you live in New York, it’s the talk of the town: sky rocking rent prices!. The increases are doubling the national average, creating an affordability crisis in the city. Marysol and Chris talked with Talia McKinney from “Million Dollar Listing New York.”. Talia is a real estate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

