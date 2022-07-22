ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CA

Hit-and-run in Salida believed to have been intentional

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago
Credit: Getty Images

SALIDA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office believes a driver in Salida intentionally hit a man on Thursday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the hit-and-run happened around 11:30 p.m. on Broadway Avenue near Salida Boulevard. Responding authorities found a Hispanic man on the sidewalk.

The sheriff’s office said the man had major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Neither the driver or the vehicle that hit the man were there when law enforcement got to the scene, and sheriff’s officials believe the victim “was intentionally struck, not by accident.”

Investigators are currently trying to find the person who hit the man.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Detective J. Rodriguez at 209-525-7114.

