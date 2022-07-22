ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensville Heights mayor pays 16K in back taxes: I-Team

By Ed Gallek
 4 days ago

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers just paid a whopping tax bill clearing up back taxes.

However, that may not mean the end of his tax troubles.

$3500 bill for food at retreat for Cleveland city leaders

A spokesperson for Cuyahoga County tells us Sellers has paid $16,000 in taxes. So, he now has caught up. In 2018, the I-Team revealed he’d fallen behind.

Then, in January, we found it happened again .

Meantime, the I-Team also revealed Sellers had signed a document giving himself a tax break in his own city.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors then referred that to the Ohio Ethics Commission.

The Commission, on Friday, said it had nothing to report. That investigation could lead to criminal charges.

Mayor Sellers did not respond to our request for comment.

