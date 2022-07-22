$5 bet becomes $1M win at Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A guest at The Venetian Resort became a millionaire Thursday night after making a $5 side bet.

The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, was playing Three Card Poker and was dealt a spade royal flush, after which they made the side bet, which made them eligible to win the mega tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive.

The guest won a total of $1,040,235.

The progressive begins at $1 million and increases by increments once a player makes a $5 side bet. To win, the player must be dealt a natural spade royal flush.

The progressive is available on several table games at both The Venetian and The Palazzo casinos.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.