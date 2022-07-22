ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

$5 bet becomes $1M win at Las Vegas casino

By Ana Gutierrez
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwpEs_0gpcItfJ00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A guest at The Venetian Resort became a millionaire Thursday night after making a $5 side bet.

The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, was playing Three Card Poker and was dealt a spade royal flush, after which they made the side bet, which made them eligible to win the mega tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive.

$660M Mega Millions jackpot 3rd largest ever

The guest won a total of $1,040,235.

The progressive begins at $1 million and increases by increments once a player makes a $5 side bet. To win, the player must be dealt a natural spade royal flush.

The progressive is available on several table games at both The Venetian and The Palazzo casinos.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
KTNV 13 Action News

Coming soon to Red Rock Casino: New places to eat, game and entertain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New places to eat, game and entertain are coming to Red Rock Resort in Summerlin as part of a "casino-wide transformation" announced by Station Casinos. Local favorite Thai restaurant Lotus of Siam is expected to open there by the end of the year. This would be the third Lotus of Siam location in the Las Vegas valley, in addition to the restaurants on Flamingo Road and Sahara Avenue. (Although, the Sahara location was temporarily closed as of Tuesday.)
GAMBLING
963kklz.com

Best Spots For All-You-Can-Eat Korean Barbecue In Las Vegas

If you haven’t had Korean barbecue, we’re here to change your life. What exactly is Korean barbecue you may ask? Let us tell you. It’s decadent, filling and packed with delicious side dishes called banchan. Korean barbecue is essentially a collective experience, according to SeriousEats.com. It requires...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Red Rock Casino Brings Las Vegas Strip-Like Luxury Off the Strip

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) - Get Red Rock Resorts Inc. Report operates a unique business model where it caters to locals while also being tourist-friendly. The brand lacks the scale of the biggest Las Vegas Strip players including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, but its smaller scale gives it an intimate connection to customers its bigger rivals can't easily duplicate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

$8.9M Spanish Hills mansion offers ‘one of the best views in Las Vegas’

The home at 5198 Scenic Ridge Drive features an ultra-contemporary design. Perched on an elevated site in Spanish Hills, the one-of-a-kind property showcases iconic, panoramic views of the entire Las Vegas Valley. “This property has one of the best views in Las Vegas,” said Jim Ross, owner and founder of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Thai Restaurants in Las Vegas, NV

Thai cuisine is known for its spicy and aromatic dishes. Most of these are easy to do, that is why everyone enjoys them. Thai cuisine is only a walk or drives away, whether in a different part of the world. Hence, this blog will list the 15 best Thai restaurants...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Royal Flush#Venetian#Nexstar Media Inc
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Las Vegas, NV — 50 Top Places!

Breakfast, as connoisseurs say, is hands down the most important meal of the day. In Las Vegas, you’ll find a plethora of fantastic places to let you recuperate from the previous night or start the day on a positive note. Surprisingly, some of these spots even serve breakfast 24...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Unique New Las Vegas Strip Venue Will Open With a Huge Band

The Las Vegas Strip is known for hosting superstar headliners for long-term performance residencies that draw thousands of visitors to Sin City. While the city was well-known back in the 1960s for hosting Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack at the Sands Hotel and Casino on the Strip and Elvis Presley at the International Hotel, the Strip has become even more popular with its residencies in recent years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Fox5 KVVU

Photos show historic overflow at Hoover Dam in August 1983

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While Lake Mead’s water levels are currently the lowest it has ever been, less than 40 years ago, the lake was overflowing into the spillways at Hoover Dam. Photos from the UNLV Libraries Special Collections & Archives shows the water overflow from the Arizona...
SCIENCE
KTNV 13 Action News

Full coverage: Monkeypox in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV has been following traces of Monkeypox in the valley. Since the first case was confirmed, studies and research was invested within Las Vegas to monitor Monkeypox such as the wastewater studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. More coverage:. "Limited" appointments to get...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump’s new place for healing: A look into the power of crystals

Nestled in a small strip mall at 311 S. Frontage Road in Pahrump sits Sacred Moonbeam Crystals & More, a new retailer with local and world goods specializing in crystals, rocks and minerals. Melissa Arnett, a resident of Pahrump and retired social worker, is the sole owner of the shop.
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy on News 3

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — He's one of the most successful comedians in the entertainment industry and will be just a short drive away this weekend. Check out our interview with Jeff Foxworthy above.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

56K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy