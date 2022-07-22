ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Kyren Williams: Begins camp on PUP list

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Rams will place Williams (foot) on the active/PUP list to open training camp, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports. Williams...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

NBA free agency: Cavaliers make Collin Sexton three-year offer, but he's unlikely to take it, per report

A year ago, Collin Sexton looked like a potential max player. He'd just averaged 24.3 points per game in his third NBA season, and with Evan Mobley inbound, it wasn't hard to imagine him at the front of a Cavaliers renaissance. Instead, he suffered a torn meniscus and missed most of the season. Darius Garland supplanted him as Cleveland's primary ball-handler, and the Cavaliers made it back to the postseason without him.
NBA
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Mark Pysyk: Undergoes Achilles procedure

Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Reports to camp, could sign soon?

Samuel reported to training camp Tuesday, with 49ers GM John Lynch saying the team is "focused on getting something done," Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. This doesn't necessarily mean Samuel will be a full participant, as he may avoid more strenuous activities that involve more injury risk if he doesn't have a long-term contract in hand. Both parties seem more optimistic than reports earlier this offseason suggested, after Samuel reportedly asked to be traded in April. His contract is part of the issue, but Samuel may also be hesitant to take a lot of snaps at running back, knowing it can hurt his longevity and future contract value. The Niners put him in the backfield far more starting midway through last season, and they continued the trend later on even when Elijah Mitchell was healthy. Samuel put up huge numbers throughout, averaging 110.3 receiving yards over his first eight games before scoring nine TDs (seven rushing) over his final eight. He's probably right that it's in his best interest to play wide receiver full-time if he can dominate through the air the way he did for most of last season, but he'd still be a clear favorite to lead NFL WRs in carries if that happens. Samuel will now catch passes from Trey Lance, with coach Kyle Shanahan confirming Tuesday that the team has moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo and won't have him participating in practice.
NFL
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits with apparent injury

Witt was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was replaced in the field for the top of the second inning for undisclosed reasons. The 22-year-old's departure is presumed to be related to some type of injury, and the Royals should provide an update in the near future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Placed on 10-day IL

Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper will head to the injured list, retroactive to Sunday, after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday versus the Pirates. The first baseman was forced to miss the last two games with the injury and will now be away from the team until August 3 at the soonest. Lewin Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday to replace Cooper on the active roster.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL training camp bold predictions: Jimmy Garoppolo changes NFC West teams, Packers trade for receiver

Training camps are underway across the NFL. Now it's only a matter of time before the real games begin. Until then, all eyes are on the big names and tight position battles around the league. Some clubs boast more drama than others, especially when it comes to quarterback competitions. But all 32 enter the summer believing they can make some level of noise in 2022.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Tigers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Agrees to deal with Tigers

Gonzalez signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Tuesday. Gonzalez had been a free agent since declining an assignment to Triple-A by the Brewers earlier this month, but he was able to land a spot with another squad. While he will open his Tigers tenure in the minors, he could see big-league time at some point before the season comes to a close.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Vikings' Nate Hairston: Starts camp on NFI list

Hairston (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday. Hairston will be sidelined as the Vikings begin training camp. Once healthy, the 28-year-old cornerback will compete for a depth spot in Minnesota's secondary.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Called up Tuesday

Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz will return to the majors after being sent down June 21, replacing Garrett Cooper (wrist) after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Diaz has gone 1-for-10 with a double and run scored over three games with the Marlins this season. He's produced a .252 average with 19 homers, 64 RBI and 55 runs over 325 at-bats in 82 contests with Jacksonville in 2022.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from IL

Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Twins' Danny Coulombe: Moved to 60-day IL

Coulombe (hip) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Coulombe has already been on the injured list since the end of May, so it won't impact his return date. Miguel Sano (knee) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will take Coulombe's spot on the 40-man roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Keeps hitting post-break

Kelly went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Giants. The All-Star break hasn't slowed Kelly, who has hit safely in all four games since play resumed and has a 13-game hitting streak going back to July 4. The catcher is slashing .422/.458/.756 with nine extra-base hits, nine RBI and 11 runs scored during that span.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Saints' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Battling illness as camp opens

Kpassagnon (illness) was placed on the active/non-football illness list Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports. New Orleans placed both Kpassagnon and tight end Nick Vannett on the active/non-football illness list to open training camp. Kpassagnon can be removed from this list at any time and will be eligible to practice as soon as that happens.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Lands on PUP list

The Giants placed Shepard (Achilles) on the PUP list Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Shepard had a lengthy history of lower-body injuries even before he tore his Achilles in Week 15 last season. He started jogging again toward the end of May and isn't ready to practice at the beginning of training camp. Once he's ready, Shepard could face snap competition in the slot from 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney and 2022 second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Dealing with torn MCL

Matz has been diagnosed with a torn left MCL, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Matz landed on the 15-day injured list with a knee issue Sunday and will visit with the team surgeon Monday to determine whether he'll require a procedure to address the issue. Manager Oliver Marmol didn't rule out the possibility of Matz returning to the field this season, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list. Marmol said that the team will be able to use a four-man rotation until early August since Dakota Hudson (neck) seems to be closing in on a return.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Heading to minors

Hearn was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. The left-hander pitched behind an opener twice since being recalled by the Rangers on July 15, and he fared well with two earned runs allowed and a 10:3 K:BB across 7.1 innings. However, it wasn't enough to stick in the rotation with Dane Dunning (ankle) returning from the injured list Tuesday, though Hearn's performance could earn him more opportunities later in the year.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Requires season-ending surgery

Duvall, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, will undergo surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Duvall exited Saturday's contest with left wrist discomfort, but he's since been diagnosed with a torn tendon sheath and will be out for the rest of 2022. The 33-year-old will finish the campaign with a .213/.276/.401 slash line, 12 home runs, and 36 RBI in 86 games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Steelers' Jeremy McNichols: Joins Pittsburgh backfield

McNichols has signed with the Steelers. The 2017 fifth-rounder gives the Steelers added running back depth following the team's release of Trey Edmunds. McNichols is coming off a 2021 campaign with the Titans in which he carried 41 times for 156 yards over 14 games while adding 28 catches on 38 targets for 240 yards and a TD. With Pittsburgh, McNichols will compete with Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland for snaps and touches behind the team's undisputed top back, Najee Harris.
PITTSBURGH, PA

