Orlando's largest art fundraiser announces Bridgerton theme

Orlando was a boomtown in the 1960s. All-American brand, Tupperware, chose it as the home base for its world headquarters from which it sold its products to over 100 countries around the world, Lake Eola amphitheater was about to open in Lake Eola Park, Colonial Plaza had just become one of the state’s first indoor shopping malls, and I-4 had just been finished. Enter stage left, Parliament House, the fanciest hotel project Central Florida had ever seen which would one day become a hotbed for sex workers, drag queens, and people (mostly men) on the hunt for a good time.
Comments / 0