Orlando, FL

Orlando's largest art fundraiser announces Bridgerton theme

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - You are cordially invited to Orlando's annual La Mashchera this September at the CityArts center. La Mashchera is downtown Orlando's Art District's largest annual fundraiser, according to...

www.fox35orlando.com

Inside the Magic

Guests Get Rare Look at Universal Orlando Ride With Lights On

Sometimes, a ride breakdown is a blessing in disguise! Guests onboard Universal Orlando’s MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack got an insider look at the ride’s detailed set with the lights on. u/aldoditt shared seven photos of MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, which opened in 2000 and is based...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Demolishes Remaining Remnants of Beloved Experience

Universal Orlando has demolished the last remaining remnants of a beloved experience. Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The two theme parks house many iconic attractions and experiences, including the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, E.T. Adventure Ride, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, and much more.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Jack and Jill of America returns to Orlando for first in-person convention since 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. - The scenery in one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations looks drastically different now than it did two years ago. "Being here to see the warm smiles, to finally get a chance to hug each other after being apart for so long, it just has made a world of difference," Kornisha Brown, national president of Jack and Jill of America Inc. explains. She says the pandemic forced them to move to a virtual convention in 2020.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

It's no secret that Americans love a good steak and it's also no secret that most of them know how to prepare one at home. However, we all like it to go to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy quality time with our loved ones. And that's what this article is all about - four great steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
ospreyobserver.com

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Returns August 26 With 100+ Restaurants

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining returns Friday, August 26 through Sunday, October 2 with 102 restaurants offering three-course, prix fixe dinner menus for $40. Celebrating its 17th year, the popular annual dining program supports area restaurants and donates $1 from every meal served to a local nonprofit organization. This year’s...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Goodwill Offers Parents Relief as Back-to-School Shopping Prices Soar

As the back-to-school sales tax holiday begins, parents are facing much higher prices than years past due to decades-high inflation. As many families continue to grapple with the financial effects of the pandemic and face increased costs of other living expenses, Goodwill is offering parents some relief. With more than 30 retail stores across a six-county area in Central Florida, the nonprofit serves as an affordable BTS shopping option. While items are not guaranteed to be in stock, Goodwill is an excellent starting point for clothes, shoes, backpacks, supplies and more – all priced at an average of 30% below big box retailers.
ORLANDO, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Here Are 5 Breathtaking Nature Spots You Need To Visit

This summer, take the time to soak up the sun with a few friends! In the Florida heat, it’s easy to want to hide in the AC all summer. But if you’re wanting to get outside and you’re getting tired of the same old pool and beach days, here are some exciting spots right here in Central Florida to go have fun in nature.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Don't be rude to this (potentially) haunted doll at the Hollywood Tower of Terror

The famous Hollywood Tower of Terror at Disneyworld, OrlandoAlexf Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. I’ve said it before and I will say it again, but Disney World rules Orlando. Even before moving here when I scored a gig performing on the Disney Magic almost ten years ago, when I first rolled up to Orlando for Traditions at Disney World, you could tell Disney World is the city, no matter how many other incredible attractions there are to see that tourists have no clue about.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tax-free holiday begins in Florida ahead of new school year

SANFORD, Fla. - People in Central Florida are gearing up for the state's tax-free holiday. "I'll definitely be getting some notebooks and stuff this week," said Ryan Baker, a college student studying to be a teacher. "She goes to a daycare, so I’m going to get her one of those...
SANFORD, FL
bungalower

P-House: The rise and demise of a legendary gay resort

Orlando was a boomtown in the 1960s. All-American brand, Tupperware, chose it as the home base for its world headquarters from which it sold its products to over 100 countries around the world, Lake Eola amphitheater was about to open in Lake Eola Park, Colonial Plaza had just become one of the state’s first indoor shopping malls, and I-4 had just been finished. Enter stage left, Parliament House, the fanciest hotel project Central Florida had ever seen which would one day become a hotbed for sex workers, drag queens, and people (mostly men) on the hunt for a good time.
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

An update on the Reedy Creek Improvement District

We have an update on the status of the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The state of Florida and Disney World went head to head over House Bill 1557 – also called the Parental Rights in Education. You can read more about this in our story HERE. The tension between...
FLORIDA STATE
Debbie Centeno

Savor the Flavors of Spain at Paella House Restaurant in Orlando

There are a few Spanish restaurants in Orlando. When I say Spanish restaurants, I refer to cuisine from Spain. One of my favorites is Paella House on 12701 S John Young Pkwy #117 in Orlando. It is not a stand-alone building, but it still exudes the Spanish vibe like in Spain. The decor is simple, the dining room is clean, and the staff is polite. The atmosphere is pleasant with their Spanish music and sometimes Flamenco too.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

'That Little Ol' Band from Texas" coming to Daytona

AEG will present ZZ TOP on its Raw Whisky Tour at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, at ticketmaster.com and the Peabody box office. “That Little Ol’ Band from Texas” has been at it for...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida population expected to grow a little more slowly

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida’s population growth is modestly slowing as deaths outpace births and as a rush of people moving from other states during the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Still, with an estimated 22.25 million residents as of April 1, Florida continues to see population increases that are roughly equivalent...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Date Night Guide

Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond

When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL

