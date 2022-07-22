ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Hazardous materials mishap handled

By tsn-thestandard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGMAN – Some discomfort but no serious injuries were reported during a hazardous materials incident at the Kingman Airport Industrial Park. Emergency service personnel responded to the Zep, Inc. AFCO production facility at 4625 Interstate...

