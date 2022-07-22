Hazardous materials mishap handled

BULLHEAD CITY – On Tuesday, July 19, at 8:33 a.m., 1,280 Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) members experienced an outage due to an underground fault. The outage affected members near McCormick Blvd along the Highway 68 neighboring community. MEC’s substation technicians coordinated with a line crew to respond to the outage. MEC crews isolated the fault and used circuit switching equipment to restore power while the line crew worked on the repair. Power was restored to 1,066 members at 9:18 a.m., 183 members at 11:15 a.m. and the remaining 31 members at 11:27 a.m. Switching is rerouting power to restore electricity to members as soon as possible.

