Deadly crash closes Highway 2 near Ashland

A Wisconsin lawmaker was driving one of three vehicles Friday in an Ashland crash that left a mother and her 5-year-old daughter dead. The Ashland Daily Press reports State Sen. Janet Bewley, of Mason, pulled out of a parking lot on Hwy. 2 and into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, of Pennsylvania. The crash pushed Ortman’s vehicle into the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 2, where it was struck by a third vehicle.

ASHLAND, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO