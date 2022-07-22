Deadly crash closes Highway 2 near Ashland

DULUTH, Minn. — Two people were injured in West Duluth when a car tire came loose and crashed into their vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The patrol says the incident happened Monday afternoon when a car traveling northbound on Interstate 35 near 40th Avenue West suddenly lost a tire.
Two Duluth residents died in separate crashes in northern Minnesota last week. Both victims — a 55-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman — were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crashes, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash reports, one other person was...
SAWYER COUNTY -- A Stone Lake, WI, resident has died following a single-vehicle crash in Sawyer County, according to a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 6:33p, Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted by Sawyer County EMS, Stone Lake Fire Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Highway F near Langham Lane in the Town of Sand Lake.
(The Center Square) – Police in northern Wisconsin are not recommending charges against a Wisconsin state senator following a deadly car wreck last week. Ashland Police say Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, pulled out in front of a mom who was driving along U.S. Highway 2 last Friday, causing a wreck.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Senate Democratic Minority Leader Janet Bewley was involved in a fatal car crash Friday that left a 27-year-old mother from Pennsylvania and her 5-year-old daughter dead, police said Monday. Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press on Monday that Bewley was...
All lanes on I-535 North on the Blatnik Bridge are closed, due to a crash Friday evening. The Superior Police Department is handling the situation. It's estimated the bridge will remained closed for two hours.
Superior Police Sgt. Greg Swanson made an initial appearance in Douglas County Court Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle for a July 15 crash that killed two. Prosecuting Attorney Tara Jenswold said she expects to file more charges after a preliminary hearing in August.
