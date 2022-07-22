ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadly crash closes Highway 2 near Ashland

By Briggs LeSavage
cbs3duluth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHLAND, WI -- Highway 2 just east of Ashland is closed Friday evening after a...

www.cbs3duluth.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Two Duluth Residents Injured After Tire Crashed Into Vehicle

DULUTH, Minn. — Two people were injured in West Duluth when a car tire came loose and crashed into their vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The patrol says the incident happened Monday afternoon when a car traveling northbound on Interstate 35 near 40th Avenue West suddenly lost a tire.
DULUTH, MN
WausauPilot

State lawmaker involved in Ashland crash that killed two, including 5-year-old

A Wisconsin lawmaker was driving one of three vehicles Friday in an Ashland crash that left a mother and her 5-year-old daughter dead. The Ashland Daily Press reports State Sen. Janet Bewley, of Mason, pulled out of a parking lot on Hwy. 2 and into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, of Pennsylvania. The crash pushed Ortman’s vehicle into the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 2, where it was struck by a third vehicle.
ASHLAND, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Washburn County man dies in crash with tree

SAWYER COUNTY, WI -- Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree Friday night. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Town of Sand Lake in Sawyer County. Raymond Wilcox was trying to pass several vehicles in his 1982...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 2#Wisconsin#Traffic Accident
drydenwire.com

Speed Believed To Be Factor In Single-Vehicle Crash That Results In Fatality

SAWYER COUNTY -- A Stone Lake, WI, resident has died following a single-vehicle crash in Sawyer County, according to a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 6:33p, Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted by Sawyer County EMS, Stone Lake Fire Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Highway F near Langham Lane in the Town of Sand Lake.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Two killed in Ashland crash involving state Sen. Bewley

Two people died, including a 5-year-old girl, in a car crash Friday in Ashland. Around 12:30 on Friday, July 22, Ashland County dispatch received multiple 911 calls regarding a vehicle accident. The Ashland Police Department and Ashland Fire Department responded to the scene on U.S. Hwy 2/Lakeshore Drive near Turner Road.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Wis. Sen. Janet Bewley Involved In Double-Fatal Crash In Ashland

ASHLAND, Wis. — A multi-vehicle crash involving Wisconsin Sen. Janet Bewley has resulted in two deaths, according to the Ashland Police Department. The accident happened around 12:26 p.m. Friday on US Highway 2 in Ashland near Turner Road. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Bewley, 70, pulled out from...
ASHLAND, WI
starvedrock.media

Wisconsin state Sen. Bewley involved in deadly crash

(The Center Square) – Police in northern Wisconsin are not recommending charges against a Wisconsin state senator following a deadly car wreck last week. Ashland Police say Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, pulled out in front of a mom who was driving along U.S. Highway 2 last Friday, causing a wreck.
MASON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man, 55, dies in crash on Blatnik Bridge in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- A driver died after losing control of his car on Blatnik Bridge in Duluth, state patrol says. Officials say that around 7:50 p.m. on Friday a 55-year-old man was traveling north on Interstate 535 on the bridge, heading to Duluth from Superior, Wisconsin. He was driving a Ford Expedition, but lost control of the vehicle, striking a median wall.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Two Overdose Incidents in Duluth Today: One Resulting in Death

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police Department reports that two overdose incidents took place in the Lakeside Neighborhood resulting in one death. The DPD says the incident occurred this morning on 54th Avenue and Glenwood street. Officers report arriving on scene and administering Narcan to the first individual. The individual...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Blatnik Bridge closed due to crash

All lanes on I-535 North on the Blatnik Bridge are closed, due to a crash Friday evening. The Superior Police Department is handling the situation. It's estimated the bridge will remained closed for two hours.
WLUC

Road work set to begin in Gogebic and Ontonagon Counties

BERGLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction is beginning Monday July 25, near the Bergland area, from Old M-28 to M-64 North Junction. The resurfacing project totals thirteen miles in length. M-DOT says motorists should expect intermittent single lane closures throughout the project. Completion is set for September.
ONTONAGON, MI
WDIO-TV

Superior cop makes initial court appearance for deadly crash

Superior Police Sgt. Greg Swanson made an initial appearance in Douglas County Court Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle for a July 15 crash that killed two. Prosecuting Attorney Tara Jenswold said she expects to file more charges after a preliminary hearing in August.
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Meet the candidates running for St. Louis County Sheriff

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Three candidates are running to be St. Louis County’s top cop. Jason Lukovsky is currently St. Louis County’s Undersheriff, serving alongside current Sheriff Ross Litman. Litman has served as Sheriff for over 20 years, and has endorsed Lukovsky in the race. “I’ve...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Duluth, Ashland, Washburn County

Duluth, MN- The DNR is looking for volunteers to help pull invasive species. The cleanup will be held at Minnesota Point Pine Forest. Minnesota Scientific and Natural Areas staff will be on hand to instruct volunteers on how to identify and remove spotted knapweed. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and wear appropriate footwear. Advanced registration is required and the pull will be held Sunday, July 31.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy