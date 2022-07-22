ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs HC Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes discuss Orlando Brown Jr. situation

By Ed Easton Jr.
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to begin training camp as the team takes the first steps into the new season. The next few weeks will answer many questions surrounding the team as the quest for another championship run begins at Missouri Western State University.

The large-scale question regarding All-Pro tackle Orlando Brown Jr.’s availability is the lead topic in this year’s camp. The Chiefs’ left tackle is without a long-term contract extension and will play on the franchise tag in 2022. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation immediately as they arrived at camp Friday to speak with reporters.

“He’s one of the smartest football players I think I’ve ever played with,” said Mahomes. “He has a high IQ. I remember even when he wasn’t at OTAs. He’s asking me questions. He’s watching the film. He’s doing everything to make sure that when he steps here, he’s ready to go. And I think that comes with him as his dad playing in the league. He’s been around the sport his whole life. And you ask anybody on this team, he’s one of the best guys on this team, if not the best one.”

Mahomes has and continues to be supportive of Brown Jr.’s pursuit of a new contract, choosing to focus on the positives he brings to the team. He believes the famed left tackle is a necessary leader on the team.

“You want them to be here,” said Mahomes. “I mean, just because of the guy he is. And he’s a leader on this football team. But at the same time, when it comes to money and contracts and stuff like that, I’ll never kind of force anyone to do anything because I know they’re trying to provide for their family long term. But as a teammate and friend, you want him to be here and be a part of this because it’s always a good atmosphere when you’re down here in St. Joe’s, and you’re gonna be in the building and eat together and practice together.”

Brown Jr. was acquired by the Chiefs before the 2021 NFL Draft to lead in the protection of Mahomes. He was efficient and essential to the offensive line’s improvement last season in Andy Reid’s system.

“Listen, things happen,” Reid told reporters. “I mean, that’s the name of this game where we are today. It’s probably been that way for a number of years, you know, go back to Babe Ruth moving from, you know, move to the Yankees from the Red Sox. I mean, what a great player and things, this type of thing and professional sports goes on, and you work through it, you work through it as a player, you work through it as a team and, and move forward.”

Brown Jr. is currently under the franchise tag, but he hasn’t signed his tag yet. The Pro Bowler hasn’t participated in OTAs or other team activities during the negotiation process.

“I would tell you when you miss, you miss,” Reid said. “I mean, it’s hard to make that up. I mean, that’s just logical. So but to say he doesn’t have a foundation. I mean, he’s got he has a foundation of the plays that we run and the things we do so, but he missed all of OTAs and all, so the new stuff that we’ve put in that’s where he’ll have to catch up.”

Reid also remains optimistic that a deal can be reached eventually.

“Yeah, there’s a time element, and I think players with time are able to sort that out,” Reid said. “He’s a young guy, they sorted out the business side of it, the football side of it, and they’re able to separate that for the most part. The ones I’ve been around, (they) did a great job with that. And then they show up, and they do their football. They’re still gonna be paid. Orlando is gonna be paid pretty good money. So it’s, you know, they’re able to separate, then move on. So that’s how it goes.”

As for the potential of a holdout, Reid doesn’t know whether Brown Jr. will show up to camp on Monday when the team’s veteran players arrive.

“I don’t know that,” Reid said. “I don’t know whether he’s going to be here or not. If he’s here great. If he’s not, we move on. That’s how we’ve done it in the past. This isn’t the first time I’ve been through something like this. My thing is, we just go. Whoever the next guy is to step in there — we know Joe Thuney can do it in a heartbeat. If we need to go that direction, we can go that direction. We have some new faces in there who can also do it.”

Brown Jr.’s absence is a story to watch as next week rolls on, but it appears that his quarterback and head coach want him back soon, but will support his decision regardless.

