ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

South Bend Animal Resource Center over capacity

By WSBT 22
22 WSBT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the SBARC, dogs are currently living in offices, other rooms, and bathrooms, due to a lack of space. Cats have taken every kennel and there are no empty places left. The SBARC asks that you keep...

wsbt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Justin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Justin! He has been at the shelter since February. Justin, who...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Flavorful and fun festivities at the Elkhart County 4H Fair

Goshen — The Elkhart County 4H Fair continues until Saturday, July 30, 2022. This is one of the largest county fairs in the country, and draws out more than 200-thousand visitors each year. On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, is Senior Citizens Day. Those who are 62 and older are...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

HealthLinc Mishawaka holds back-to-school community health fair

A chance to help families get ready for back-to-school today. HealthLinc Mishawaka held a community health fair this afternoon -- as part of National Health Center Week. The event provided backpacks with school and health supplies. Families could also get physicals and COVID vaccines for their children. "You know so...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

New study shows decrease in homelessness in St. Joseph County

A new study shows progress when it comes to homeless in St. Joseph County. The number of homeless have dropped by nearly 50 people in the past two years. The City of South Bend is encouraged by the progress, however, a spokesperson for the Center for Homeless feels the problem might be worse than the numbers lead people to believe.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
City
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
South Bend, IN
Lifestyle
1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Strong turnout for Grateful Dead cover band in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Grateful Dead tribute band performed Sunday at Potawatomi Park as part of the South Bend VPA Summer Concert Series. The Happy Campers, based in South Bend, attracted a crowd at the Chris Wilson Pavilion. People of all ages enjoyed their performance. “For someone that’s...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Renaissance Festival coming to St. Joseph County Fairgrounds

The Michiana Renaissance Festival is coming to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in South Bend. After two years, the Renaissance Festival is back at the new location, with unique vendors and Jousting. Organizers say that discounts for the event are offered, if attendees bring non-perishable food. For every item brought...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Sbarc#The Foster Coordinator
abc57.com

Annual Serb Fest returns to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The Annual SerbFest is back! The fest is a local tradition and fan-favorite in South Bend, and lets anyone come be a Serb for the day. “It’s not only just the Serbian community, it’s the entire South Bend community,” says Kelly Rizzo, a church member and planner for SerbFest.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Vouchers For School Shoes

The Salvation Army will distribute vouchers for school shoes for families in need on Aug. 3. Applications will be taken for vouchers at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Applicants must have an ID, proof of address and proof of children enrolled in school (K-12) in Kosciusko County. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is supporting the shoe vouchers through its annual Fruit & Nut Sale, and Shoe Sensation in Warsaw has been collecting socks and backpacks throughout the year. There are vouchers for 150 students, but donations will be accepted to provide for more students. Financial gifts may be sent to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1257, Warsaw, IN 46581 and put “School Shoes” in the memo line. For more information, go to Facebook: Warsaw Salvation Army. Pictured are Envoy Ken Locke, Salvation Army, and Courtney Howard, manager of Shoe Sensation.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Unity Gardens hosts West Side BBQ & Craft Festival

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of folks stopped by at the annual West Side BBQ and Craft Festival Sunday. It all took place at Unity Gardens in South Bend from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. There, more than 25 vendors set up shop selling unique food, arts and crafts.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Inside Indiana Business

Name change for South Bend sign company

A familiar name in marquee sign production in northern Indiana is rebranding, following an ownership change. South Bend-based Hayes Design Co. acquired the Burkhart Sign Systems business in late 2021. Moving forward, the company will go by Hayes Design Co. The name change is going into effect immediately, and the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County 4-H Fair sees high attendance for opening weekend

As Indiana lawmakers are considering a near total ban on abortion during a special session that kicked off on Monday, they are also considering a bill that aims to help with inflation. Police found a 25-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. Accidental shooting kills South...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Grand Design RV makes room for Toys for Tots

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It was Christmas in July thanks to a partnership between Grand Design RV, Marine Corps Reserve and the Elkhart Toys for Tots Campaign. On July 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the public was invited to brings toys to the Grand Design RV Customer Support Center.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man finds bullet hole in window, refrigerator in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported finding a bullet hole through one of his windows and his refrigerator on Saturday. At 5:55 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of W. Indiana Avenue for a shooting report. At the scene, the victim...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Niles motorcyclist hurt in crash on U.S. 31 in Miami County

A Niles man was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after state police say he drove through a red light and crashed into the side of an SUV. The collision happened just after 3 p.m. on Monday, July 25, on U.S.31 at Business 31 in Miami County. The preliminary crash investigation...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Former Silver Lake School Students, Staff Share Memories

SILVER LAKE – A group of at least two dozen people gathered Saturday at the old Silver Lake School to celebrate the school and memories associated with it. Town Council President Hugh Murfin said the school opened in 1930, teaching all 12 grades. The cost of the building was about $88,000, according to a document found in a memory box dug up Wednesday that was put on the school grounds when the school opened. The school stopped being a high school in 1966 and was exclusively a grade school until it was closed.
SILVER LAKE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy