ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific, WA

Local racer Steve Huff will attempt another world record at Pacific Raceways next weekend

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ulM9_0gpcFCgh00

Steve Huff Motorsports of SeaTac set a new World Record of in the Faster Than Cancer Electric Dragster at Sonoma Raceway during the Holley High Voltage Experience event earlier this month, and now the team will be returning to Pacific Raceways next weekend, July 29 – 31, 2022.

This next race is part of the NHRA Northwest Nationals event, and will be the Faster Than Cancer Electric Drag Racing teams’ 4th appearance in that series.

Steve Huff Motorsports, Team Carrell, Huff & Barger, now racing as the Faster Than Cancer Foundation made history in 2020 when they became the first-ever electric car to break the 200mph barrier in the ¼ mile. Later that year, Huff was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic upper tract urothelial cancer. Steve receives care through the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and UW Medical Center. Living with a Cancer Diagnosis, Huff continues his mission to give back to the community and inspire the next generation of racers and innovators.

“The #1 thing someone with cancer wants is to forget they have cancer,” Huff said. “When I put on my helmet, I forget about cancer for that moment in time. Getting to bring that energy and excitement to kids in the schools we visit, and to my fellow cancer fighters, is what keeps me going.”

Look for the Faster Than Cancer Electric Dragster at Pacific Raceways July 29 – 31, 2022 for the NHRA Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals Pep Boys Electric Exhibition.

About Huff Motorsports

Steve Huff Motorsports has set over 20 national and world speed records throughout his 30 year career in professional racing. Steve Huff is the driver, designer, and builder of some of the fastest vehicles in the world, racing on 2-wheels, 4-wheels, and no wheels (hydroplane). In addition to racing, Steve Huff along with Jill Andrews (PR/Marketing) and Bardi Martin (Martin Law & Candlebox) formed the Faster Than Cancer Foundation, a 501c3 Non-Profit, in 2022 to inspire, educate and support our community highlighting LIVING with a cancer diagnosis and trades education through a scholarship program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqdBs_0gpcFCgh00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red Tricycle Seattle

High Flying Fun: Where to Watch the Blue Angels

After a two-year hiatus, the official Seafair Weekend is back and so is the Blue Angel show! Held at Genesee Park, Seafair has been a Seattle tradition since 1951, and it’s one of the can’t-miss events of the summer. While the hydroplane races, wakeboarding competitions and classic car show are all part of the weekend celebration, the show’s biggest stars are the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. They have performed at Seafair for over 40 years and are currently celebrating their 75th anniversary. Want to get in on this Top Gun action? Here’s where to watch the Blue Angels in Seattle this year.
SEATTLE, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: Naches Tavern early 1950s-

Over the past two weeks, this column detailed the early history of the Naches Tavern operated in Greenwater, located along State Route 410, east of Enumclaw and north of Crystal Mountain. Back when Captain Dick Craine operated the first Naches Tavern, Prohibition was in full swing meaning alcoholic beverages couldn’t legally be served. Craine’s Naches Tavern was primarily a lodge that included rooms, home-cooked meals, and a large lobby where the Captain displayed his Indian curio gallery. Historically, taverns were more like inns or resting places serving food and providing lodging, than the modern version developed at the end of Prohibition when taverns chiefly serve beer.
ENUMCLAW, WA
KING-5

A great reason to make a stop on your way to Port Townsend

CHIMACUM, Wash. — The tiny Olympic Peninsula town of Chimacum has a very tasty claim to fame. "Chimacum is about food. Good food," said Philip Vogelzang, a Seattle radiologist. The Chimacum Corner Farmstand has been a must-stop along Highway 19 for more than a decade. "I look at this...
CHIMACUM, WA
Chronicle

Where Western Washington Weather Will Be Hottest, Coolest

If it gets too bad, maybe we can all head to the coast. Even with triple-digit heat possible in some parts of Western Washington the rest of this week, it will be down in the 60s along coastal beaches and in the 80s in the interior of the coast, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pacific, WA
Pacific, WA
Sports
News Talk KIT

Five of the Best Terrific Zoos for Families to Visit in WA

Washington has quite a few terrific zoos and aquariums for families to visit. There are about five zoos and several aquariums located throughout Washington state. You can see amazing exotic animals and powerful rescued animals living in a protected Washington sanctuary and we have provided below a list of five of the best terrific zoos for families to visit in Washington, including one that has a safari self-guided driving tour option!
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Heat wave to slam into US Pacific Northwest, linger for days

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities on Sunday issued an excessive heat watch for the U.S. Pacific Northwest region for coming days as potential record-breaking temperatures were forecast to settle in and linger until next weekend. Temperatures could break daily records in Seattle, Portland and areas of Northern California by Tuesday,...
SEATTLE, WA
TravelPulse

The Best of The Pacific Northwest's Fishing and Boating Experiences

Within and around the city limits of Seattle, Washington there is an abundance of fishing opportunities. From halibut and salmon to lingcod and trout, there’s a season for every fish. Whether you’re a beginner or a serious angler, Seattle is a world-class fishing destination that offers incredible natural beauty....
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Raceways#Sonoma Raceway#Cancer#Uw Medical Center
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries address line cutting during busy summer season

Some drivers are getting cut off while waiting to catch a ferry, even as the state ferry system and state patrol launched a program to keep this from happening. Washington State Ferries says while it's unclear if it’s happening more than usual this summer, more people seem to be noticing and are getting fired up about it. They’re urging people to wait their turn, and for everyone to keep safety in mind.
EDMONDS, WA
Chronicle

I-5 Jeep Renegades Roar Back to Take First State Tournament Game

Staring down a 5-0 deficit early, the A American Legion I-5 Jeep Renegades came back to defeat Sedro Woolley, 9-5, Saturday night at Bearcat Stadium in Chehalis in the first round of the state tournament. Headlined by a three-run blast from Weston Potter, the Renegades battled back from a tough...
CHEHALIS, WA
myeverettnews.com

Port Of Everett Grand Opening Of Baywood Trail Monday

The public is invited to check out the new walking trail along the northern portion of the Everett Waterfront. Here’s what you need to know from the Port of Everett. You’re invited! The Port of Everett is hosting a Baywood Trail Grand Opening Lunch and Trail Walk on Monday, July 25. Swing by the new Baywood nature trail anytime between noon and 2 p.m. to grab a hot dog lunch and your favorite ice cream treat courtesy of Port of Everett to celebrate the Port and Department of Ecology’s recently completed shoreline restoration! Bring along your furry friends (on leash) and we’ll have a little treat for them too! Baywood Park is located at 200 W. Marine View Drive. This is an informal event; no RSVP needed.
EVERETT, WA
AccuWeather

Searing, long-duration heat to target Pacific Northwest

Summer is in full force for much of the United States as dry conditions take hold and sunshine blazes. After managing to avoid the worst Mother Nature has to offer for much of the summer, AccuWeather forecasters say the time has come for the northwestern United States to swelter amid unseasonable heat.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
MyNorthwest

Ready For Hot Weather Next Week?

The hottest weather of the year thus far is on tap next week. Temperatures up and down the I-5 corridor will likely soar into the 90’s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with the highest readings in the Cascade foothills and the South Sound toward Portland. Daily record high temperatures are...
OLYMPIA, WA
travelyouman.com

7 Fun Things To Do In Port Townsend In 2022

Port Townsend, Washington, must be the most stunning, must-see American city ever. Port Townsend, which is most renowned for its Victorian architecture and surrounding natural beauty, is situated at the northeastern extremity of the Olympic Peninsula on the Puget Sound in Washington. The city has a mild environment all year round.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KUOW

Why is there a reservoir in Volunteer Park?

If you've ever taken a walk around Volunteer Park, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, you know that smack dab in the middle of this bustling public space is a pool of water. It's surrounded by a chain-link fence, with a walking path looping around the perimeter, and signs...
SEATTLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman rescued by helicopter after falling off Pacific Coast Trail

HYAK, Wash. - A woman was airlifted to a Seattle hospital after falling 120 feet down an embankment along the Pacific Coast Trail on Thursday. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Christina Ford of Camano Island had hiked about seven hours from her starting point at Snoqualmie Pass with her friend and her husband.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

0 Dodge Rd Camano Island, WA 98282

Camano Island Real Estate at 0 Dodge Rd Camano Island, WA 98282. Description: The real estate listing at 0 Dodge Rd Camano Island, WA 98282 with the MLS# 1972613 has been on the Camano Island market for 1 days. This property located in the North End subdivision is currently listed for $225,000.
CAMANO ISLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Big heat wave ahead for Seattle

Western Washington, prepare yourself: the hottest temperatures of the year arrive next week. For four consecutive days, highs could skyrocket into the 90s for Puget Sound. This kind of heat is dangerous for our region, especially because so many people do not have air conditioning. Enjoy the mild temps today...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Nearly everything a Stanwood man owns was stolen by thieves

STANWOOD, Wash. — A Stanwood man is left picking up the pieces after he was targeted twice by thieves who took almost everything he owns. John Somervold just spent $800 having his stolen catalytic converter replaced when three days later, his work van, trailer and every piece of equipment he owns for his landscaping business were stolen.
STANWOOD, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy