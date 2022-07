ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heavy rains and flash flooding impacted the St. Louis region Tuesday. At 3:30 a.m., first responders blocked off all lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 near Grand. It reopened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. On Interstate 55, drivers were diverted off the highway before Potomac. Eastbound Interstate 44 is the third interstate affected. All lanes were closed at Hampton.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO