School start dates for Champaign-Urbana area school districts. Mark your calendars for the first day back to school at the school near you!. Why is it important for the public to know school start dates? For one thing, the start of school also means the time when drivers need to be extra careful on the roads, with many more children out and about walking and biking to school. And it’s also when yellow buses return to our streets, which may disrupt some traffic patterns that we’ve come to forget about during the last few months.

