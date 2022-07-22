ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Help available as extreme heat poses health risks for vulnerable

By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

The soaring temperatures that have roasted the Albemarle in recent days can put the health of vulnerable people at risk and also cause energy bills to spike.

Temperatures Monday afternoon were in the 90s with a heat index of 100 degrees, and Thursday's high is projected to be 96 degrees

With these realities in view, a program offered through the Area Program on Aging of the Albemarle Commission provides fans to help meet the cooling needs of older adults in the region.

Laura Alvarico, director of the Area Program on Aging, said funding for Project Fan/Heat Relief comes from Dominion North Carolina Power.

"All of our funding goes directly to fans," Alvarico said.

The Area Program on Aging buys fans and distributes them through its partners in the 10 counties of northeastern North Carolina that the program serves.

"Since 1990, Dominion Energy has supported the Division of Aging and Adult Services program for seniors, Project Fan/Heat Relief," the company's energy assistance brochure states. "We donate funds to help provide fans in our service area in the northeastern portion of North Carolina."

Alvarico said this year Project Fan/Heat Relief has distributed 143 fans across the region.

If you are interested in finding the program contact for your county you may call the Area Program on Aging office at (252) 404-7088.

In addition to the fan project, Dominion North Carolina Power offers payment arrangements and encourages customers to contact the company as soon as possible if there are concerns about being able to pay the bill.

"If you or someone you know becomes delinquent in paying the electric bill, please call us right away," the company states in its North Carolina Energy Assistance brochure. "Calling early may provide more options to help prevent the service from being turned off. You may be eligible for payment arrangements."

Dominion NC Power offers the following billing options:

• Short-Term Payment Extension: Provides more time to pay your electric bill.

• Long-Term Payment Plan: Divides your past due balance into equal amounts to be paid with your current bill for a set number of months.

• Third Party Notification: Allows you to designate a relative, friend or other trusted party to be notified before service is cut off for non-payment.

You may contact someone about energy assistance by calling NC 2-1-1. If you dial 2-1-1 or go online to nc211.org you will be connected to resources that may be available to assist you with paying your energy bill. The service is operated by United Way in North Carolina.

The Albemarle Area United Way through its Community Care Collaborative program is able to provide assistance as funds are available and as needs are determined on a case-by-case basis. The program helps in crisis situations with past due utility bills and occasionally may help with something like air conditioning repair in a circumstance of demonstrated need.

The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services administers a Crisis Intervention Program for the county that can provide assistance for eligible residents seeking assistance for a crisis related to cooling needs. Applications are available at the DSS office, 709 Roanoke Avenue in Elizabeth City, or online at ePASS.NC.GOV.

Completed Applications can be faxed to *(252) 335-7192.

The program has a maximum annual benefit of $600.

"If more than the maximum allowed benefit amount is needed to alleviate the crisis, the department will attempt to work with the household to determine if they have additional funds to supplement the past due amount; seek community resources to use in conjunction with the Crisis Intervention funding; and/or negotiate with the vendor a lesser amount to alleviate the crisis," Pasquotank DSS Director Kathy Ford said in an email message. Otherwise, if the department is unable to resolve the immediate crisis using the maximum benefit amount or up to the maximum benefit amount (if part of that amount has already been used during the federal fiscal year) then the department may deny the application."

Ford also noted that Pasquotank DSS works closely with other local agencies in an effort to help residents.

You may contact the Pasquotank County Department of Social Services for more information at (252) 338-2126.

