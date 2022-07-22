ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby defeated in primary

By BRIAN WITTE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9AMT_0gpcEVFT00
1 of 7

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Marilyn Mosby, a high-profile prosecutor who aligned herself with criminal justice reformers but ended up with legal problems of her own, has lost the Democratic primary for Baltimore state’s attorney to Ivan Bates, a defense attorney.

Baltimore is heavily Democratic, and there is no Republican candidate in the race. Roya Hanna is an unaffiliated candidate who has filed to run in November’s general election.

“Today, Baltimore decided it was time for a change,” Bates wrote on Twitter. “An enormous thank you to all of my supporters. I recognize that the job of helping build a safer Baltimore is a tremendous challenge. I am ready to lead — and to work with collaborators of all stripes to help make that a reality.”

Mosby, who was a two-term incumbent, rose to national prominence in 2015 when she pursued criminal charges against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man who suffered a spinal injury after police handcuffed, shackled and placed him headfirst into a van. His death triggered riots and protests. None of the officers was convicted.

In January, a grand jury indicted Mosby on two counts each of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application in purchasing a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The indictment accuses Mosby of falsely stating that the COVID-19 pandemic harmed her finances so she could withdraw $90,000 from her city retirement account. Mosby’s gross salary in 2020 was over $247,000 and never was reduced, according to the indictment.

Bates, who is managing partner of the Baltimore law firm Bates and Garcia, worked as a prosecutor in Baltimore from 1996 to 2002 before becoming a defense attorney. He campaigned on his experience, emphasizing the city needed a change in leadership with ethical, transparent and effective prosecution.

Bates also defeated Thiru Vignarajah, a former assistant attorney general.

Violent crime has been particularly stark in Baltimore in recent years. There have been more than 300 homicides in each of the past seven years. Earlier this year, Maryland’s largest city experienced its deadliest January in nearly half a century with 36 homicides.

It took until Friday to call the Democratic primary for Bates because the margins were tighter and a larger number of mail ballots were cast in the race. The election was held Tuesday. Maryland law prohibits counties from opening mail ballots until the Thursday after election day.

Comments / 121

Gabe Solano
4d ago

Hopefully as his first act he will put the crooks mosbey Her husband, Scott , most of the city council , the chief of police and board of education in jail .

Reply(2)
47
jerry j
4d ago

the problem is Bates if he wins he's another black politician he'll tell you anything you want to hear until he gets in office and then it's his way or the highway don't think it's going to be much different but I'm glad she's out

Reply(14)
45
John Wilkins
4d ago

Now maybe we'll see change for Baltimore. Now they need to dump the police commissioner and the mayor for real change

Reply(3)
23
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weaa.org

Former Baltimore Police Officer Wanted For Molesting Kids

(Baltimore, MD) -- A former Baltimore police officer is accused of molesting children at his wife's daycare center in Owings Mills. A warrant has been issued for 57-year-old James Weems Junior. Baltimore County police say he molested at least three children at the center. Weems remains hospitalized in Washington, DC...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marilyn Mosby Concedes to Ivan Bates

Baltimore -- Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has conceded election to Ivan Bates. According to a release Sunday Morning, Mosby called bates to congratulate him on his victory in the Democratic primary for Baltimore City State's Attorney. Mosby continued by saying "My office is completely prepared to facilitate a smooth and orderly transition to the new administration."
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Shooting at DC hotel tied to day care center in Baltimore County

WASHINGTON — Ashooting at a Washington, D.C., hotel is being tied to a day care center in Baltimore County. Shanteari Weems is accused of shooting her husband, James Weems, on Thursday at the Mandarin Oriental hotel. James Weems is expected to survive. According to court records and police documents,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Florida State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Baltimore, MD
Elections
City
Annapolis, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
wypr.org

MD's 2022 Primary Election recap, with WYPR reporter John Lee

Today on Midday, we’re going to talk taxes, and a proposal to dramatically reduce the property tax rate in Baltimore City. But we begin with a quick update on MD's 2022 primary election with WYPR’s John Lee, who covers Baltimore County…. John Lee joins us on our digital...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Wes Moore Wins Democratic Gubernatorial Nomination in Maryland; Ivan Bates Declared Democratic Nomination Winner for Baltimore City’s State Attorney

Wes Moore – the bestselling author, businessman, nonprofit leader, and U.S. Army veteran—defeated various Democrats who were vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Maryland on Friday, July 22, 2022. In another high-profile political competition, Ivan Bates reigned victorious over the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, Marilyn Mosby,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mosby
fox5dc.com

Maryland 2022 Primary: 'On The Hill' discusses election results

The Maryland Primary Elections ware held this week on Tuesday, July 19 across the state. Several major seats were up for grabs including governor, comptroller and attorney general, as well as key races happening for the Senate, House of Representatives, and Montgomery County Executive. Results have been announced in every...
MARYLAND STATE
townandtourist.com

15 Best Baltimore Hiking Trails (Waterfront Views & Dog-Friendly)

Thanks to its booming arts scene, elite sports teams, and unrivaled museums, Baltimore offers a wide range of things to do. Charm City, as it is often called, is not something that most Americans would consider a major tourist destination. However, Baltimore is worth seeing because of its breathtaking waterfront...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Tax Preparer Found Guilty of Filing False Returns

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced that Elvis Ghomsi, 44, of Glen Dale, Maryland, was sentenced in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on two counts of willfully filing a false Maryland State Tax Return. Judge Stacy W. McCormack sentenced Ghomsi to probation before judgment with a one-year...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Marilyn Mosby concedes to Ivan Bates in Baltimore State’s Attorney race

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby issued the following statement this morning:. This morning I called Ivan Bates to congratulate him on his victory in the Democratic primary for Baltimore City State’s Attorney. My office is completely prepared to facilitate a smooth and orderly transition to the new administration.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Perjury#Election Local#Rose#Primary Election#Democratic#Republican#Freddie Gray
Daily Voice

Woman With High-End Tastes Wanted In Baltimore For Stealing, Fleeing In Mercedes: Police

Images have been released of a woman who tried to steal nearly $3,000 in merchandise from a Nordstrom Rack in Baltimore before driving off in a Mercedes, authorities say. The woman tried walking out of the store on the 3900 block of Boston Street with a handbag and various designer glasses before a security guard stopped her around 2:20 p.m., Monday, July 4, according to Baltimore police on Monday, July 25.
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Large Fight Breaks Out on Annapolis City Dock

Shortly before 2:00 am on Saturday, July 23, 2022, a large fight broke out on Dock Street in Annapolis. Two females were fighting, and when officers attempted to quell the disturbance, a group of approximately 200 people surrounded the officers necessitating calling in Anne Arundel County Police for assistance. Eventually,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
baltimorefishbowl.com

The next Artscape won’t be held in the heat of summer, BOPA chief says

Baltimore’s Artscape festival will remain predominately in the Bolton Hill-Midtown area when it returns in 2023, but it won’t be held in the middle of summer. That’s the word from Donna Drew Sawyer, CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA), the agency that produces the annual free festival for the city of Baltimore and is working to bring it back after a three-year hiatus.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy