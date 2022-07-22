Jamie Lee Curtis doesn't think she'd ever join the MCU because she says Marvel wouldn't know what 'to do with a 64-year-old woman'

It has been revealed that Daniel Kaluuya will not be returning to reprise his role in Marvel and Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Variety confirmed that Kaluuya shared that he will not reprise his role, W’Kabi, in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. Sources close to the project told the publication that Kaluuya was asked to return, but had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s horror film Nope. The Oscar award-winning actor was nominated for his starring breakout role in Peele’s 2017 hit Get Out.
