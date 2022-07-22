ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis doesn't think she'd ever join the MCU because she says Marvel wouldn't know what 'to do with a 64-year-old woman'

Jamie Lee Curtis. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
  • Jamie Lee Curtis doesn't expect a call from Marvel anytime soon.
  • "I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel's going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman," she told People.
  • Curtis previously joked that "Everything Everywhere All at Once" "out Marvels" the "Doctor Strange" sequel.

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
GlobalGrind

Sadly, Daniel Kaluuya Won’t Return For Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

It has been revealed that Daniel Kaluuya will not be returning to reprise his role in Marvel and Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Variety confirmed that Kaluuya shared that he will not reprise his role, W’Kabi, in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. Sources close to the project told the publication that Kaluuya was asked to return, but had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s horror film Nope. The Oscar award-winning actor was nominated for his starring breakout role in Peele’s 2017 hit Get Out.
MOVIES
