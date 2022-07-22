ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ivan Bates declared winner of primary for Baltimore City State's Attorney

By Brandon Weigel
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pq7SF_0gpcE16A00

BALTIMORE -- Ivan Bates, a prominent defense attorney and former city prosecutor, has been declared the winner of the Democratic nomination for Baltimore City State's Attorney.

The Associated Press called the race for Bates on Friday evening.

After another round of tabulating mail-in ballots, Bates is up about 10 points on  former Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah.

Following the addition of the numbers Friday, the incumbent, Marilyn Mosby, slid to third place, with just under 30% of the vote.

All three candidates faced off in 2018, with Mosby going on to win the nomination and her second term in office, capturing nearly half of the vote. Bates finished second.

Earlier this month Bates told WJZ that Baltimoreans are ready for a change.

"When you go out there and you talk to people, they're afraid. If you have an illegal gun, you must be held accountable." he said.

Mosby faces federal charges of perjury and falsifying information on mortgage applications . Her trial date was pushed back to September 19.

"People want to have stability. They're afraid to gamble or vote that Ms. Mosby will be here," Bates said.

The Republican Party is not fielding a candidate in the race.

Roya Hanna, a former prosecutor who entered the primary as a Democrat before withdrawing in April, is running as an independent in November.

