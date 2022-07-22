WATCH: Bodycam video of deadly DC police shooting at the Wharf
WASHINGTON - During a press conference Friday, D.C. police shared new details about the deadly officer-involved shooting that took place at the Wharf last Saturday. In Police Chief Robert Contee's update, he revealed the name of the off-duty officer who killed 23-year-old Lazarus Wilson and displayed bodycam footage of the...
A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
BALTIMORE -- A man was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly before midnight to the 2400 block of Winchester Street for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found the victim shot multiple times. The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said. No identifying information about the victim is available.Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE -- A 52-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood, the Baltimore Police Department said.Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in 1600 block of Montpelier Street about 7:29 p.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A Washington, DC man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after he attacked several police officers with a weapon during the Capitol riot on January 6. Mark Ponder, 56, from northwest DC, is one of only a few DC residents to have been charged in the Capitol riot. He now faces more than five years behind bars.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The detective who led the investigation into the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School attack testified Tuesday that there are three types of people who deny that it happened and harass the victims’ families: the mentally ill, those who believed bad or incomplete information, and those who knew the truth but twisted it for their own “power or money.” Investigators put conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in that final group. “They were the most dangerous. That’s where we put Alex Jones,” Connecticut State Police Detective Daniel Jewiss told the jury on the first day of testimony in a Texas trial to determine how much Jones, who hosts Infowars, owes for defaming the parents of one of the children who died in the deadliest school shooting in American history. “It’s absolutely horrific the amount of trauma they’ve had to endure in the wake of having lost a loved one,” said Jewiss, who called supporting the Sandy Hook families the “most honorable” thing he’s ever been part of.
