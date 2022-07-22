ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost 1 week since the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number started

By Jessica Watson
 4 days ago

KANSAS (KSNW) – It’s been almost a week since the 3-digit 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number was added in conjunction with the previously existing suicide prevention hotline , and Kansas has three centers answering those calls statewide.

The Kansas Suicide Prevention Headquarters takes calls from all of Kansas besides Johnson and Sedgwick County. They said that since Saturday, they have seen a slight increase in calls.

The Comcare Community Crisis Center receives all the calls with a Sedgwick County area code. They shared they haven’t seen an increase in calls in a mental health crisis, but they have been taking callers from the local emergency line and the 10-digit suicide prevention hotline number.

CDC: Masks recommended for Sedgwick, 40 other Kansas counties

Comcare receives about 1,000 calls a week, which is double what they received last week, helping to get those recourses and care out there.

“We’re improving access to mental health care, and 988 is obviously helping get people access, and people are asking questions about it, so it is becoming known,” said Jennifer Wilson, the director of crisis services at Comcare.

If you do need help, the suicide prevention hotline will still work, but it is easiest to call the 988 number. Both will get you to the care you need.

