What’s the Meaning of Jordan Peele’s Nope?

By Sam Adams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Peele’s third movie, Nope, opens with an image as disturbing as it is inexplicable. Over the opening logos, we hear the faint crackle of sitcom dialogue, canned laughter mixed with static, as if coming in over a poorly tuned radio. What we see next matches what we’ve we heard: a...

Slate

The HBO True Crime Series That Starts With an Exoneration—Then Gets Really Interesting

The most dramatic moment any crime story can build to is when the killer breaks down and confesses, but in Nanfu Wang’s Mind Over Murder, the confessions are just the beginning. The six-part docuseries, the last episode of which hits HBO Max on Monday night, tells the story of the Beatrice Six, who were convicted of the 1985 rape and murder of 68-year-old Helen Wilson in the small town of Beatrice, Nebraska, only to be exonerated by DNA evidence in 2014. The trouble is, several of the six confessed to the crime during the initial investigation, and even after DNA testing conclusively proved the killer was someone else, some are still convinced they were present at Wilson’s death. How can people believe they did something they didn’t? And what would it take to convince a community, and a family, who spent almost 20 years believing the perpetrators of a vicious crime had been apprehended, to accept a different truth?
Slate

Keke Palmer’s Whole Career Has Been Leading Up to Nope

Jordan Peele’s Nope is his biggest film yet, not only in terms of cinematic scope but also in narrative ambition. A large part of this is due to the growing complexity of his characters, especially Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ and especially Keke Palmer’s Emerald, a career peak for a woman who’s played many roles in her long career but has never gotten a chance to show all her skills in the same part. “Within my career, you do see me do a lot of different things,” Palmer told an interviewer recently, but Peele “found a way to access all the things that make me me in one role.”
