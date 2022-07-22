Harmony Café opening soon in downtown York

Harrisburg, Pa. — National Ice Cream Month (July) is coming to a close, but the National Frozen Foods Association is keeping the celebration going with a "free ice cream for a year" giveaway.
In order to enter, an entry must be submitted to www.EasyHomeMeals.com by August 2.
The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association encourages visitors who drop by EasyHomeMeals to check out recipes from their experts and influencers such...
It’s time to celebrate International Beer Day, and we got you covered! Here is a list of must-try breweries and signature hand-crafted beers throughout the Valley! While the global celebration is Friday, August 5, gather with friends and family to enjoy good beer, eats, and entertainment on any given day at these local brewing companies!
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Prussian Street Arcade, ManheimPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost. Lancaster, PA is well-known for its outlets and many options when it comes to name-brand shopping. The county also has a handful of unique markets and smaller, independent shops. These can be a little harder to find, but once you've visited some of these markets, each with its own character and charm, it's hard to go back to all things mainstream.
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Incredible demonstrations and stunts as done in the legendary, pioneering, Tommy Bartlett Show. It’s called the Jet Pack Flying Water Circus. It is the longest, most successful circus act following Bartlett’s said announcer and ring master Jessica Meikie. The show includes a bunch of unbelievable tricks done 50-80 feet in the […]
YORK, Pa. — A downtown York coffee staple received a makeover in preparation for new ownership. Harmony Café, previously known as Molly's Courtyard Café, is set to re-open next week. Robert Thomas bought the coffee shop from the previous owner when she decided to focus on her...
A familiar Pennsylvanian landmark is featured on a road trip-themed board game. The historic Haines Shoe House in York County is one of many in Zillionaires: Road Trip USA, a game which has players vying to buy up all the hottest roadside attractions in the nation. LISTEN: Traffic and mosquitoes...
The food scene in Lancaster is impressive. There's a wide array of cuisines downtown, and once you get just a little bit out of the heart of the city, you can add Pennsylvania Dutch foods to the list. There are also plenty of local bars dishing up everything from casual bar foods such as burgers and beer to specialty cocktails and charcuterie boards. Three of the ones I've been to have that unique vibe to them.
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A Sheetz in Lancaster County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 for the July 25 drawing, according to a press release. The store the ticket was sold at is located in New Holland, and will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
YORK, Pa. — On the second day of the York State Fair, hundreds of people braved the hot weather to take in the various sights and sounds of the event. “I love it, I love the food, I love the atmosphere, I like to people watch," said Heather Brittingham, a fairgoer.
(York, PA) -- York-based Rutter's says they're giving away food to emergency workers Monday. WGAL-TV says the convenience store chain is teaming up with the non-profit organization Feed the Frontline to say thank you with a free sandwich or wrap, chips, drink and a candy bar. You need to be a front-line responder, in the medical field or an active duty military member, with an ID to qualify. The offer will be available for the first 250 customers per store.
The Gettysburg National Military Park will close Little Round Top on Tuesday. The closure affects all roads that lead to the site and will be in place for about 18 months. The closure is to allow renovations that will address crowding, accessibility, safety, erosion, and degraded vegetation. The Devil’s Den...
Ride the Ferris wheel. Eat chicken nuggets or dance with them. Or watch the crowning of the queen. As of Saturday, this year’s fair is underway. “You can be of any walk of life. You can have any background. And you can come out, and you can find something to enjoy at the fair,” Dan Siegel, chairman of the Lebanon Area Fair, said.
Ice Cream was made for days like these. It's no surprise Lancaster, PA, known for its dairy and farmland, has a fair share of amazing ice cream spots. I haven't been to them all, but of the ones I have visited, these are topping my list:
Little Round Top, one of the most iconic locations in the Gettysburg National Military Park battlefield, will close Tuesday as workers begin an 18-month rehabilitation project, the U.S. National Park Service announced. The $13 million project is designed to address overwhelmed parking areas, poor accessibility, and related safety hazards, "significant"...
The perfect pizza requires talent and timely planning. Personally, I enjoy it when the crust is fluffy and well-done but not overly burnt. The cheese has to blend well with the other toppings, and the flavor of the sauce is a craft in itself. Lancaster, PA has several decent options when it comes to pizza, listing four of my favorites below:
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A big economic development project is coming to Columbia, Lancaster County. The McGinness Innovation Park on Manor Street was one of the winning applications for state money. "This could mean everything to Columbia," Mayor Leo Lutz said. The borough bought more than 50 acres of property...
The Christian pop duo King and Country announced they’re bringing their “Drummer Boy Christmas Tour” to the Giant Center in Hershey on Dec. 3. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29 and can be purchased at the Hershey Entertainment website or at Ticketmaster.com. Get...
In major cities like Chicago and Dallas, Mecum Auction puts thousands of rare and classic vehicles up for auction. This month, they’ll be doing the same at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. But while Harrisburg might seem small potatoes next some of the other metropolitan areas Mecum visits, the particular geography of this area makes it a perfect location for car enthusiasts, despite its smaller urban footprint.
It is hot, that's for sure, but there is a lot to do at the York State Fair — the rides, the daredevils, the food and games. There are traditional state fair rides, the merry-go-round, Ferris wheel, flying elephants for the little ones and the little rubber ducks. There...
