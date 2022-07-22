Westfield extends deadline for Grand Park RFPs again
By Anna Skinner
Current Publishing
4 days ago
The City of Westfield issued a statement July 22 claiming it expects to have final numbers from appraisers assessing Grand Park’s value by July 25. The city also stated it would extend its request for proposals deadline for...
A parking lot sits on the southwest corner of Park and Poplar Streets in downtown Westfield. On weekends, it serves as the terminus for a shuttle service that ferries motorists to the downtown shops and restaurants. Poking up from some dirt on one of the corners is a “We Love Our Library” sign.
After a lengthy discussion and public hearing, the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals on July 25 approved three of six variances requested for a mixed-use development proposed to replace a vacant building at 210 3rd Ave. SW and rebuild two homes – on reduced lot sizes – in the Johnson Addition neighborhood behind it.
For longtime Zionsville resident Tom Easterday, this award is special. Easterday, 66, was recently named the 2022 Andre B. Lacy Vanguard Award recipient. The award recognizes industry leaders for extraordinary leadership and impact. Conexus Indiana presents the Vanguard Award each year to a Hoosier leader who champions the advanced manufacturing and logistics industries, models civic and philanthropic leadership and demonstrates a visionary perspective that challenges the status quo.
The owner of Lafayette Square Mall told IBJ this week he’s already spent about $50 million as part of an effort to revamp the property and the surrounding neighborhood. Fabio de la Cruz in November announced ambitious plans for the mall at 3919 Lafayette Road and the International Marketplace corridor, including several other properties he owns along or near Lafayette Road. He said the $50 million investment is only the start of what’s expected to be at least a $200 million project through his firm Sojos Capital LLC.
When her legendary eponymous bistro Keltie’s in Westfield ended its decade-long run in 2012, chef Keltie Sullivan had no plans to open another sit-down restaurant. Instead, the Delphi native and multifaceted culinary professional with nearly four decades of experience turned her talents toward country clubs and catering, working for Carmel’s Bridgewater Club and Prairie View Golf Club while operating Keltie & Co. Catering. But lovers of her potpies and beggar’s purses can once again enjoy her fresh and flavorful take on Midwestern comfort food, now that she’s back in the kitchen at Michigantown’s homey bistro, Angry Donkey.
Ontario-based Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC says it will invest $58 million to double its manufacturing footprint in Boone County. The contract food manufacturer and packaging company, whose U.S. headquarters are in Lebanon, says the 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space. Skjodt-Barrett is a co-manufacturer of retail...
On June 8, Monroe County commissioners set out to evacuate and clear the property behind the At Home store in Bloomington using county funds. This was the result of complaints from store employees and other residents who saw members of the unhoused community living there. The Bloomington police and city employees cleared a similar camp in Seminary Park a year ago.
INDIANA – The I-69 Finish Line project is building and replacing dozens of bridges, and a few in Marion and Johnson counties recently had structural beams installed. Cranes lifted the large concrete beams into place at night for the Mann Road bridge replacement over I-465 and the future I-69 northbound bridge over County Line Road. Crews have also been installing bridge beams for a new entrance and exit ramps over Bluff Creek at S.R. 144.
Pickleball is a sport that is easy to learn, addictive to play and great for all ages. All around Indianapolis, you’ll see proof of how quickly pickleball is gaining popularity by the number of pickleball courts there are in parks and recreation centers around central Indiana, and the many people who enjoy playing this sport. In fact, there are more than 4.8 million pickelball players in the U.S., according to a 2022 report by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.
Eli Dicken, of Seymour, likely saved many lives when he pulled his gun and shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. Yet, in 15 seconds his life changed forever. Another person who made the same kind of decision five years ago, reached out to Dicken this weekend. In 2017,...
Coxhall Guild President Jody McFarland enjoys that she is frequently asked about her group’s fundraising events and how it uses proceeds. It’s an opportunity for her to highlight the many ways the guild has contributed to improving the park. “We purchased a gazebo that is on the children’s...
A Fishers marketing and communications agency has received the Best for the World governance distinction for the second consecutive year. The Bohlsen Group was recognized by B Lab, which describes itself as a “nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet,” according to its website. B Lab has become known for certifying B Corporations, companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency, according to B Lab.
The Current is unfortunately (again) publishing false accusations directed toward nonprofit organizations, although any press is good press (even fake information published under “Readers’ Views”). Moms for Liberty-Hamilton County appreciates the opportunity to expose and address the explicit books found in our school libraries and classrooms (yes, most schools and classrooms to varying degrees in Hamilton County and in Indiana).
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - As the special session in Indianapolis continues, so do calls for action from both pro-life and pro-choice advocates. The Indiana Democratic Women's Coalition demands a guarantee of women's fundamental rights. The group has launched a state-wide, online petition drive. The petition calls for health care and...
There is more change coming to the City of Shelbyville’s Common Council. Nathan Willis, a Republican representing the city’s 2nd ward, has submitted his letter of resignation. Willis and his wife, Abby, are accepting offers to work as traveling respiratory therapists which will keep them away from the...
“Honky Tonk Angels” runs through Aug. 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Main Street Productions’ youth presentation of “30 Reasons Not to Be in a Play’ runs July 28 to Aug. 7 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.
FRANKLIN — At many intersections throughout central Indiana, people stand with signs asking for money. Is it common to wonder where this money will go. At an intersection in Johnson County, the WRTV Investigates team stopped to speak with a group that was holding signs to help a sick child.
INDIANAPOLIS — It's not that Steve Madden is against sending another round of tax refund checks to Hoosiers ... the director of tax policy for Indiana’s Department of Revenue told lawmakers he just wants them to know it will take more time and more money. And they'll need...
Back in 1980, Jim Skinner accepted a position with the Frankfort Police Department. Last Thursday at the Prairie Creek Park Events Center in downtown Frankfort, Skinner said his goodbyes after 42 years with the FPD. “I can’t imagine that this amount of people came out for this and I appreciate...
INDIANAPOLIS — Our Table American Bistro in Bargersville is a family affair. Joe and Ginger Miller, parents of five, partnered with Ginger’s sister and brother-in-law to open the restaurant eight months ago. They wanted to create an atmosphere where guests could make memories and enjoy the moment, so...
