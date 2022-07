Christian Sanchez, 26, of Selma placed first in combat sparring in the NMAA (National Martial Arts Alliance) world competition in Colorado recently. He has been doing Tae Kwon Do since he was 17 and says the best thing he has gotten from it is "being able to be an asset to my community rather than a liability [I am] helping teach kids there are better things to do than be out on the streets," he said.

