With more than $700,000 already spent in the race ahead of the primary next Tuesday, the contest for the 26th Legislative District Senate seat, which covers Bremerton and Gig Harbor, looks like a nail-biter in the making. Democratic incumbent Senator Emily Randall won the district by just 108 votes during 2018’s blue wave, and predictions of a red wave midterm election in the fall have many pundits forecasting an even tougher fight for Randall this time around.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO