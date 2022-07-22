ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community supports Lincoln family going through home buying nightmare

1011now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln Police said a man is fighting for his life following a...

www.1011now.com

klkntv.com

Lincoln food truck offers free produce to the community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Fresh food truck stopped by the Willard Community Center on Tuesday morning to hand out free fruits and vegetables to the community. Much of the produce provided was received from donations at the Food Bank of Lincoln, as well as from local grocery stores.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha's tiny homes hit the road

OMAHA, Neb. — Five tiny houses are on their way to 16th and Clark in Omaha after college students spent a year building them. It's a collaborative project between Metro, The Sienna Francis House, the City of Omaha and others to create affordable housing for the homeless who are transitioning from the shelter.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

BBB warns of money transfer app scams

It’s been nearly a week since Benjamin Case was murdered on his boat at Branched Oak Lake northwest of Lincoln. His daughter, Payton Case, said she never saw this coming. A Lincoln woman is sharing her story of a call she got that put her in a panic. She doesn’t want anyone else to fall for the scam she experienced.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln woman nearly tricked by Amazon scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is sharing her story of a call she received that put her in a panic. She doesn’t want anyone else to fall for the scam she experienced. Earlier this month, Cinda Steward got a call that almost led to her giving away...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

A dose of data: Lancaster County’s COVID vaccine rollout

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -More than half of people in Lancaster County have rolled up their sleeves and gotten a COVID-19 vaccine. 10/11 NOW requested data showing how those vaccines have been distributed since that first shipment arrived in December 2020. A lot has changed since the health department was holding...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska youth corrections employee seriously injured after assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported an employee at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility was seriously injured after an assault Monday. The staff member went to a hospital and officials determined they have a serious injury. According to the release, the inmate punched the employee...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Husker memorabilia stolen from Lincoln insurance agency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police are investigating a burglary at Shelter Insurance. Police said Shelter Insurance located near 56th and South Streets was broken into twice this weekend. The owner, Reed Devall, told police the first incident happened Friday around 11:46 p.m. A person forced their way in through...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Boater’s body found in Branched Oak Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man’s body was found floating in Branched Oak Lake Sunday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Terry Wagner said two men reported seeing a boat drifting across the lake Saturday afternoon. The men towed the boat to the marina and contacted Lincoln Police.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Beatrice hotel worker accused in wedding theft

BEATRICE, Neb. (WOWT) - After the happiest day of their lives, a Nebraska couple endures shocking disgust and heartbreak. Wedding cards containing cash gifts were stolen from what they thought was a secure reception room. After a joyful June wedding, Brent and Nicole McAllister share a video with the family...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln business broken into twice, items stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Multiple items stolen in burglary early Sunday morning in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said police were dispatched to the Devall Insurance Agency, 2152 S 56th, for a reported burglary at 5:56 a.m. Officers said they made contact with the owner who reported two separate burglaries over...
LINCOLN, NE
WHO 13

Why did Nebraska man target Iowa family in campground killings?

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have […]
1011now.com

SCENE VIDEO: Car lands upside down in creek in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Stolen car set on fire in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes a recently stolen car was purposely set on fire in southeast Lincoln. At 11:30 p.m. on Monday, officers and Lincoln firefighters responded to 80th and Myrtle Streets on a report of a car fire. LPD said investigators determined the burned vehicle...
LINCOLN, NE

