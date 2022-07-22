ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Trailer Teases Romance for Abby and Evan

By Megan Elliott
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

TL;DR:

  • A new trailer for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 teases romance for Abby and Evan.
  • The billionaire takes Abby for a date on his yacht in the clip from the new season.
  • The final season of the Hallmark Channel show premieres August 14.
" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3bGUBDywVG0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

It looks like Abby O’Brien has made her choice. In the season 5 finale of the Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores, Abby was weighing whether to pursue a romance with the billionaire Evan Kincaid or the schoolteacher Jay Ross. Now, the first teaser for the show’s final season offers a big clue about which guy she chose.

Evan takes Abby on a yacht date in the ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 preview

In the Chesapeake Shores Season 6 preview (via YouTube ), it looks like Evan (Robert Buckley) is pulling out all the stops to win over Abby (Meghan Ory). In the clip, he shows up – dressed in a suit – to invite her on a yacht date.

“Ready to come aboard?” he asks.

“I don’t think I’m dressed for this date,” Abby – who is wearing a very comfy-looking sweatshirt – replies.

“You have never looked lovelier,” Evan assures her. In any case, it seems that he may have had a change of clothes for her on board, as we get a brief glimpse of the two dancing on the boat, with Abby wearing a floor-length green gown.

Evan made a romantic gesture in the ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 5 finale

Meghan Ory as Abby O’Brien in ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 5 | ©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Astorga

RELATED: ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Star Barbara Niven Says Goodbye to Hallmark Channel Series

Evan’s yacht date is a step up from the romantic gesture he made to win Abby’s heart in the Chesapeake Shores Season 5 finale . In that episode, he showed up at the airport to meet her incoming flight, then took her out to lunch. He also asked her out on a formal date, though she told him she needed to think about it before giving him a final answer.

One reason for Abby’s hesitation? She wasn’t sure about where things stood with Jay (Greyston Holt). Later in that episode, Jay tells Abby he does have feelings for her. But there’s also another woman in the picture – a counselor at the school where he works. Jay wants to know if there’s any possibility that Abby might also have feelings for him. If not, he’s going to pursue things with his coworker.

Abby spent the rest of the episode mulling over her choice between the two men. Shortly before the credits rolled, she gave one of them a call. “I have been thinking about you, and I think maybe we should give this a try,” she says as she leaves a message. But did she phone Evan or Jay? The season 6 teaser implies it’s Evan who got the call.

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 premieres August 14

Fans should find out if Abby really did call Evan when Chesapeake Shores Season 6 premieres August 14 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel. The new season will have 10 episodes. In addition to Ory and Buckley, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis will all return for the final season .

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: Ex-‘Chesapeake Shores’ Star Jesse Metcalfe Reveals If He’d Ever Return to Hallmark Series

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
RadarOnline

Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Buckley
Person
Brendan Penny
Person
Evan Ross
Person
Andrew Francis
Person
Greyston Holt
Person
Barbara Niven
Person
Emilie Ullerup
Person
Evan
Person
Jesse Metcalfe
Person
Meghan Ory
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chesapeake Shores#Teases#Tl
Deadline

Mary Mara Dies In Apparent Drowning: ‘Nash Bridges’, ‘ER’, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, a character actor known for her work on Nash Bridges, ER, Law & Order: SVU, Nip/Tuck\ and dozens of other TV shows and films, drowned Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, according to New York State Police. She was 61. A State Police press release says Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. A preliminary investigation indicates she drowned while swimming in the river. Police said there was no indication of foul play...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
epicstream.com

Is Yellowstone Season 5 Coming Out in July 2022?

When Yellowstone Season 4 ended, it left its viewers with several questions. How will the Dutton family start over after a militia attack? Will Beth Patton (Kelly Reilly) get the revenge she's looking for on Jamie (Wes Bentley)'s biological dad?. Table of contents. There are so many questions that viewers...
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins). Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet. Joining Michael on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Could Romance Be in the Air for These Two Major Characters in Season 14?

Over the years, the long-running police procedural NCIS has spawned an impressive four spinoffs. By far the most successful, however, is the very first – NCIS: Los Angeles. The hit TV drama, following the Los Angeles-based Office of Special Projects within the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, wrapped up its nail-biting 13th season at the end of May.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: After Emily And Kobe's Big Reveal, Those Reportedly Leaked Photos From The Tell-All Seem More Legit Now

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “ The Elephant In The Womb.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 hasn’t been an easy ride for any participating couples so far, what with all the uncomfortable situations and drama with exes, and the complications are now ramping up for Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise. The latest episode featured the reveal that Emily is pregnant with their second child, which comes in direct opposition to her father's big rule from the start. The pair have already experienced some tense moments living with Emily’s parents, and things probably won’t get much better in that context. That said, it appears things have worked out okay, since the pregnancy announcement makes those reportedly leaked photos from the upcoming tell-all seem much more legit now.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

149K+
Followers
109K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy