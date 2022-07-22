ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 4 Photos of Prince George Show He's Just Like His Dad Prince William

By Michelle Kapusta
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘s eldest son, Prince George , has been out and about in public a lot recently with his parents. The young prince has been attending royal events and engagements with his mom and dad as they prepare him for his future role.

Body language expert Darren Stanton gave his take to Showbiz Cheat Sheet on how that sets the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge apart from the royal parents who have come before them. Speaking on behalf of MyBettingSites , Stanton said: “One thing about Kate and William that is clear is that they are very different parents compared with the queen and Prince Philip … They make more appearances with George, slowly inducting him into a life of public service and into what will be one day a major part of his life as king … It’s clear that Prince George is being trained from a very early age how to interact with people at various events and Kate and William make great role models.”

Prince George and Prince William attend the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final | Karwai Tang/WireImage

In addition to the bond George shares with his dad as a future monarch, they also have a lot of the same interests as seen in these photos.

Prince George and Prince William share a love of helicopters

The father and son both love helicopters.

Prince George sitting in a helicopter with his parents at The Royal International Air Tattoo | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Before becoming a full-time working royal, the duke was a helicopter pilot for the RAF Search & Rescue team. He also worked as a pilot at the East Anglian Air Ambulance for two years.

During a visit to London’s Air Ambulance Charity in 2019, William revealed that George wanted his dad to get him a toy helicopter. “I can’t go back without a helicopter for George. I’d be in trouble,” William joked.

Both princes are very into sports

Prince William, Prince George, and Kate Middleton celebrate during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship | Carl Recine – Pool/Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge is often seen at stadiums cheering on his favorite teams. And just like William, who is President of the Football Association, Prince George is a big sports fan too.

In 2021, fans were delighted when the third-in-line accompanied his parents to a couple of UEFA Euro 2020 matches at Wembley Stadium.

In the summer of 2022, George attended another sporting event with his mom and dad at the Wimbledon men’s final where he chatted with tennis champ Novak Djokovic and even got to hold his trophy .

William and George both enjoy concerts too

Prince George and Prince William smiling while watching the Platinum Party at the Palace concert | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In early June 2022 the duke, the duchess, and their children were front and center during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Not only did the Cambridges stand on the balcony with the monarch but they also were seen at events she was unable to attend like the Platinum Party at the Palace .

The concert featured performers Rod Stewart, Elton John, Duran Duran, and Diana Ross to name a few. And during many of those acts, George was smiling alongside his father as they both sang along to the tunes.

They even dress alike too

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iceBd_0gpcBNXW00
Prince George and Prince William leave Cardiff Castle in Wales following visit | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Many royal fans have noticed that the two future kings have even been dressing alike lately too.

The little prince is taking after his dad in the style department by wearing similar color suits for some appearances and opting for more casual looks during official visits when they can ditch their ties.

Like father, like son they both look quite dapper.

