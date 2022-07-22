ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 infections up in England; trend ‘uncertain’ in other nations

By PA Media/dpa (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

LONDON — COVID-19 infections are continuing to rise in England and have reached their highest level for three months, but the trend in the rest of the United Kingdom is uncertain, figures show.

Hospital numbers also appear to have stopped climbing, though it is too early to say if the latest wave of the virus is starting to peak, experts have cautioned.

It comes as a new survey suggests public concern about COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest level since the pandemic began.

A total of 3.8 million people in private households in the U.K. are estimated to have had COVID-19 in the week to July 13-14, up 7% from 3.5 million the previous seven days, according to the Office for National Statistics, or ONS.

This is the highest estimate for total infections since mid-April, but is still below the record high of 4.9 million seen at the peak of omicron BA.2 wave at the end of March.

Kara Steel, ONS senior statistician for the COVID-19 infection survey, said: “Infections have, overall, continued to increase in England, reaching similar levels to those seen in April during the BA.2 wave.

“However, we are seeing some uncertain trends in the latest data across the other U.K. countries, some English regions and among some age groups.

“It is too early to say if this most recent wave is starting to peak, but we will continue to closely monitor the data.”

The rise in total U.K. infections has been driven by a jump in England, where 3.1 million people were likely to have had the virus in the week to July 13, the equivalent of around one in 17.

This is up from 2.9 million, or one in 19, a week earlier.

In the other three nations, the picture is described by the ONS as “uncertain.”

COVID-19 remains most prevalent in Scotland, where 340,900 people were estimated to have had the virus in the week to July 14, or around one in 15.

This is up slightly from 334,000, or one in 16, and is the highest estimate for Scotland since the start of April.

Wales has seen infections level off at 183,200, or one in 17 people, broadly unchanged on 183,500 in the previous week, which was also one in 17.

In Northern Ireland, infections have dropped to an estimated 88,400 people, or one in 20, down from 107,600, or one in 17.

The current wave is being driven by the coronavirus subvariants omicron BA.4 and BA.5, which are more transmissible than previous strains.

High levels of COVID-19 antibodies among the population – either from vaccination or previous infection – mean the number of people seriously ill or dying from the virus remain low, however.

The percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in England is estimated to have increased among those in school year 7 to 11, people aged 50 to 69, and over-70s, the ONS said.

The trend was uncertain in all other age groups.

The figures come as new polling suggests public concern about COVID-19 has fallen to its lowest level since the start of the pandemic.

Around two-thirds of people surveyed (65%) said they are concerned about the risk coronavirus poses to the country, down from 71% in March, according to data shared with the PA news agency by the poll company Ipsos.

Roughly 56% of respondents are concerned about the risk the virus poses to people personally, down from 59%, while 39% are not concerned, up from 36%.

The survey of 2,196 adults in Britain was carried out on July 8-9, at a time when infection levels were already rising across the country.

The findings suggest most people are still prepared to take certain precautions if they know they have tested positive for COVID-19, with a majority saying they would be unlikely to go into work (61%), use public transport (66%), visit elderly relatives (68%) or go to the shops (60%).

But more than a quarter of respondents (28%) said that despite testing positive they would go to work, more than a third (38%) would leave the house, while nearly a half (47%) would go for a walk outside.

Keiran Pedley, research director at Ipsos, said: “Although concern about the virus is at its lowest level since the pandemic began, it should be noted that a majority of the public are still concerned.

“They are also prepared to avoid seeing others or spending time in public places should they test positive for the virus.

“This all shows that whilst other issues, such as the cost of living, might be more foremost on people’s minds, the public are still prepared to take the virus seriously.”

Separate data suggest the recent rise in the number of hospital patients testing positive for COVID-19 looks to have come to a halt, with figures leveling off slightly below the previous peak.

A total of 13,375 people with coronavirus were in hospital in England on July 21, down 3% week-on-week.

It is the second day in a row the total has shown a fall.

There were 16,600 people in hospital with coronavirus in England at the peak of the omicron BA.2 wave in April, according to NHS figures.

The latest surge saw patient numbers climb through much of June and the first half of July, reaching a high of 14,044 on July 18.

Hospital data for Scotland suggest numbers have also leveled off in recent days, while in Wales and Northern Ireland they are starting to fall.

In all four nations, patient levels in the latest wave have remained far below those reached in the early part of the pandemic.

©2022 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ons#England#Infectious Diseases#Britain#Uk
The Associated Press

New UK rail strike brings train services to a crawl

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s railway network ground to a crawl on Wednesday after 40,000 staff walked off the job in a dispute over jobs, pay and working conditions. Train companies said only about a fifth of services across the country were due to run. The 24-hour strike by cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff comes a month after the country’s most disruptive rail walkout in three decades brought trains to a halt across the U.K at the start of the summer holiday season. The dispute centers on pay, working conditions and job security as Britain’s railways struggle to adapt to travel and commuting habits changed — perhaps forever — by the coronavirus pandemic. There were almost 1 billion train journeys in the U.K. in the year to March, compared to 1.7 billion in the 12 months before the pandemic, and rail companies are looking to cut costs and staffing. Negotiations have so far ended in deadlock. The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers says employers’ latest pay offer falls short amid soaring inflation — currently at 9.4% — and the worst cost of living crisis in decades.
TRAFFIC
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
185
Followers
2K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy