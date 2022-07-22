Washington considers supplying US fighter jets to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government is considering supplying Ukraine with U.S. fighter jets, communications director of the National Security Council, John Kirby, said on Friday.

The U.S. is "making some preliminary explorations into the feasibility of potentially providing fighter aircraft to the Ukrainians," Kirby said.

But he added, "it's not going to be something that they're going to be able to execute immediately or even in the short term," as integrating and operating advanced fighter aircraft with complex sensors and systems and weapons capabilities is a difficult endeavor.

He stressed that the U.S. would support Ukraine in the fight against Russian invading forces for as long as necessary.

Kirby announced further U.S. arms deliveries to Ukraine worth about $270 million, including four high mobility artillery rocket system, or HIMARS, multiple launchers.

He said the new package included missiles for the HIMARS systems, 36,000 artillery shells, vehicles and up to 580 Phoenix Ghost drones.

©2022 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.