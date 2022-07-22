ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Shocked': Gay senator confronted Rubio as he called bill 'stupid waste of time' in elevator

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) told CNN that a vote on a bill to codify same-sex...

Kamalas Krash
3d ago

Could you alphabets go back into your closet, back under your rock-no one cares what you do. That’s your whole problem, always wanting attention.

Reply(120)
299
Jeffrey B
3d ago

Never in my life have I ever seen a group of people who seek so much attention and who are more concerned with wanting others to know about their personal lives.

Reply(78)
227
Kevin Johnson
3d ago

Im a Die hard Republican..Lifetime since 76..Tammy Baldwin is the only Democrat I vote for..Could care less if shes Gay..She keeps her word. and DEFINITELY takes care of Veterans n makes sure our V A is budgeted correctly..Unlike our other US Senator in Wisconsin..Mr I am not a Career politician.

Reply(12)
129
