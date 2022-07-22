ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Congratulations! Action News' newsroom assistant, husband welcome baby boy

By 6abc Digital Staff
 4 days ago
Mason Michael Long arrived late Tuesday, July 19.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News family is growing once again!

Action News' newsroom assistant Leslie and her husband Mike have welcomed their first child, Mason Michael Long.

Mason arrived late Tuesday, July 19 weighing in at 8 pounds 3 ounces and 21 inches long.

Leslie calls Mason their little fighter.

She also shared that they have waited so long to finally become a family of three, and that little Mason was worth the wait.

Congratulations, Leslie and Mike!

