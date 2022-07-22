Resin art social media trend prompts warnings

UK experts believe they have identified the cause of the recent spate of mysterious liver problems affecting young children around the world. Investigations suggest two common viruses made a comeback after pandemic lockdowns ended - and triggered the rare but very serious hepatitis cases. More than 1,000 children - many...
Scientists say "compelling evidence" dey to show say Wuhan Huanan seafood and wildlife market dey at di centre of di Covid-19 outbreak. Two peer-reviewed studies wey dem publish on Tuesday re-examine information from di first outbreak inside di Chinese city. One of di studies shows say di earliest known cases...
