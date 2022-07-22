ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

A Houston Drug Cop's Lies Sent This Man to Prison for 25 Years

By Jacob Sullum
 4 days ago
Four years ago, Frederick Jeffery was sentenced to 25 years in prison for possessing five grams of methamphetamine—a bit more than the weight of a single sugar packet. That draconian punishment, which was enhanced based on prior convictions, was appalling enough by itself. But now it turns out that Jeffery was...

Opinionated Lady
4d ago

I know that we all are sinners, but this man here is devilish! He has ruined a lot of people's lives and I pray he goes to prison and is placed in general population. Amen.

Enigm@
4d ago

he should do life! he was responsible for 2 people's deaths and several false arrests. he arrested one man for walking down a sidewalk and pinned drug charges on him because he was walking past a "drug house" the guy was from out of town walking to the store for a soda and literally didn't know anyone in town but the person he was visiting he'd just arrived in town about an hour earlier. So this fool said do you know the people who live in that house the guy was like "no" so he said your here to buy drugs the guy was like no I don't know anyone but by aunt who I'm visiting and he arrested him for intent to buy

