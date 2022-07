Earlier this month, the Prairie Wood Products sawmill in Grant County officially reopened. The sawmill in Prairie City initially closed in 2008 during the financial crisis and temporarily reopened in 2009 before shutting down again later that year. The mill has hired 25 people and is looking to hire up to 25 more. Jodi Westbrooks is the president of Prairie Wood Products and Kyle Westbrooks is the business development manager for the same company. We’ll hear from them on why they chose to open the mill after years of closing, and how they’re handling inflation and other challenges.

GRANT COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO