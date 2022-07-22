Rochester Men Convicted of West Elmira Home Invasion
By Andrew Kane
NewsChannel 36
4 days ago
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Rochester men have been convicted of 2020 West Elmira home invasion, in which they held elderly residents at gunpoint and tied up three home healthcare aides. Bryan Warr, 62 and Benny Warr, 61 were convicted for the 2020 home...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 35-year-old city resident was hospitalized after being shot on Fleming Street Tuesday afternoon. According to police, officers were dispatched to Fleming Street around 12:30 p.m. for the report of a male shot. Once at the location, they learned that a victim had arrived at nearby Rochester General Hospital.
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after gunshots were fired into a car with a woman inside Monday night. Just after 7:00 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue near Portland Avenue for the report that a female had been shot. When police arrived to...
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have identified the man shot and killed on Lyell Avenue Sunday morning. Police responded to Lyell Avenue just west of Broad Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 1:42 a.m. They found Derek Taylor, 36, had been shot at least once in his torso. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died.
Macedon, N.Y. — A Penfield man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a coworker at a constriction site. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Zackory G. Rodas, 26, held a nail gun to the back of a coworker's neck in Macedon. He's been charged with second-degree reckless...
ATTICA, N.Y. (WROC) – Two women were arrested Saturday for having marijuana and tobacco with them inside the Attica Correctional Facility. New York State Police and New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested 26-year-old Nautica Maddox, of Gates, and 45-year-old Lorena Perea, of Freeport, New York, for promoting prison contraband in the second degree.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Six corrections officers were injured in three separate attacks at the Elmira Correctional Facility over the past several days. The first attack happened on July 20th. According to NYSCOPBA, an officer noticed water on the floor just outside a cell. The union says that officer approached the cell and questioned the inmate about the water.
LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) - Tompkins County Sheriff and New York State Police are investigating several burglaries throughout the town of Lansing. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to Autoworks in Dryden on Monday, where suspects got inside and stole customer keys. The suspects then used those keys to steal a vehicle from the lot.
Rochester police have released the name of the man shot to death early yesterday morning on Lyell Avenue, near Child Street. Police say 36-year-old Derek Taylor was shot during some sort of fight involving several women outside a bar. The fight escalated and involved a number of people, leading to...
Auburn, NY- A man wanted in a late-June shooting at an Auburn bar has been arrested on unrelated charges after a traffic stop in Auburn Monday night, police said. A woman in her 20s was shot twice early on June 26 after getting caught in the middle of gunfire outside Lavish Lounge where she worked, Auburn police said. She was taken to the hospital after suffering two gunshot wounds to her torso.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As a lawyer, Jeremy Cooney knows well the rights of the accused. As a state lawmaker, he's also aware of the wrongs done to those who assist police by sharing information about violent crimes. It moved Cooney, the state senator representing most of the city...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester woman was injured after her car was shot up on Clifford Avenue Monday evening. At approximately 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Clifford Avenue for the report of a woman shot in the leg. When police arrived, they located...
Rochester, N.Y. — After RPD officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was killed, and the suspect was arraigned, a man holding a sign, wearing a cape, offered his support and prayers, for the family of the fallen officer. An hour after Kelvin Vickers' arraignment, Cuevas Walker stood outside the Public Safety Building...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Rochester police officer is expected back in court Wednesday. Kelvin Vickers, 21, made his first appearance in Rochester City Court over the weekend. He pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, assault and weapons possession stemming from the fatal shooting of RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been accused of a violent burglary earlier this spring, allegedly attacking multiple women and breaking one of the victim’s arms, according to court documents. Charles and Tiffani Murrell were indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on July 7 in connection to the case. The indictment alleged that […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kelvin Vickers, a 21-year-old man from Massachusetts, was arraigned Saturday morning in Rochester City Court in connection to the shooting death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The shooting happened Thursday evening on Bauman Street in Rochester. RPD officers, along with the families of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng […]
WXXI — Rochester police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz is being remembered as a solid street cop, a decorated and good-natured officer — the kind of public servant people want patrolling their streets. Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed and another officer was injured Thursday night in northeast Rochester. Bob Duffy...
On July 19, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Wayne A. Wardak., 48, of Williamsville, NY, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 20A, in the town of Warsaw. During the interview with operator Wardak, he was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Wardak had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Wardak had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Warsaw where he was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office. Wardak was released with appearance tickets for the town of Warsaw court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Comments / 1