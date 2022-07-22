ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Rochester Men Convicted of West Elmira Home Invasion

By Andrew Kane
NewsChannel 36
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Rochester men have been convicted of 2020 West Elmira home invasion, in which they held elderly residents at gunpoint and tied up three home healthcare aides. Bryan Warr, 62 and Benny Warr, 61 were convicted for the 2020 home...

