CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 200 vehicles have been stolen in Charlotte within the last two weeks, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. In a video posted to its YouTube channel, CMPD shared some tips to help people avoid becoming a victim of car theft. Those tips include always locking your vehicle, keeping your keys in your possession and concealing any valuables out of sight from would-be thieves. That's especially important for weapons.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO